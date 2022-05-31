Beard-Brown qualifies for NCAA nationals
Former Kokomo High School athlete Tionna Beard-Brown qualified for two events for the upcoming NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships after qualifying via the East Preliminary round on Saturday in Bloomington.
Beard-Brown, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, ran a leg on LSU’s 4x100 team which took third at the East Preliminary in a time of :42.98 to cruise to the national finals. She also took 11th in the 100 dash, finishing in :11.33 to take another spot in the national meet. LSU put three sprinters in the nationals in the 100 as teammate Favour Ofili won the East Preliminary in :11.02 and Symone Mason was a spot behind Brown, clocking in at :11:34.
The championship meet runs June 8-11 at Eugene, Oregon. Beard-Brown is making her first trip to the national meet. Saturday’s 100 was her second-fastest 100 of the season, trailing just a wind-aided :11.22 at the LSU Invitational on April 30.
In high school, she won the 200 the IHSAA state meet as a sophomore at Kokomo before finishing high school in Fort Wayne. She started her college career at Alabama State before transferring to LSU.
Taylor’s Johnson wins Brady scholarship
Taylor High School senior athlete Alana Johnson has been named as one of four Indiana students to receive the Thomas A Brady, MD Comeback Scholarship Award, the Forté Orthopedic Research Institute announced on Tuesday.
The Brady Comeback Awards are for male and female students at the collegiate or high school level from Indiana who have overcome adversity or injury and returned or excelled beyond expectations in their respective sports.
Johnson has been a member of Taylor’s softball and cheerleading teams. After surviving leukemia and then returning from a second cancer diagnosis this winter, she now is planning to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
Recipients of the award receive a $1,500 scholarship through FORI in partnership with the IHSAA. Recipients will be presented with their scholarships at an event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Renaissance North Indianapolis Hotel in Carmel.
