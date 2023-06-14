Adams receives call to work title game
North Central Officials Association member Dan Adams has been selected to work the Class 2A game in the IHSAA Baseball State Finals on Friday at Victory Field. The game pits two private schools — Illiana Christian (24-9) vs. Covenant Christian (16-15).
Illiana Christian is a former Illinois school. Last year, in only its second year of IHSAA tournament eligibility, it won the Class 2A title.
Post 6 rained out; adds game tonight
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team’s game vs. Lafayette on Tuesday was rained out. Kokomo was coming off of two rainouts on Sunday.
The Sixers added a home game for tonight. Kokomo will face Muncie at 7 p.m. at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Peru’s Hyde, Boyer play in North-South
PENDLETON — Peru tennis players Lauren Boyer and Mackey Hyde fared well in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association’s 25th annual Senior North-South All-Star Cup on Sunday.
Playing for the 12-player North squad, Hyde went 3-0, winning two singles matches and one doubles match while Boyer went 2-1, all in doubles play. Hyde and Boyer teamed for one doubles match.
The South edged the North by a score of 27-25 over the three rounds.
Kelley earns 3-peat at lefty golf tourney
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Kokomo’s Jon Kelley successfully defended his National Association of Left-Handed Golfers championship over the weekend at Avondale G.C. in the Gem State. It was his third straight title.
Kelley fired three straight rounds of 79 to win by nine strokes over course member Eric Dalton.
Scores from other divisions can be found at www.nalg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.