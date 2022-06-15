BobKats host Toledo in Game 1 Thursday
The Kokomo BobKats will host Toledo Glass City in the opening game of the Midwest Conference Finals on Thursday. The matchup pits the Lower Midwest Division playoff champion BobKats against the Upper Midwest Division champion Toledo in The Basketball League playoffs.
Thursday’s game is at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Tickets are $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl) and can be purchased at the door.
That kicks off the best-of-three playoff series for the conference. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday in Toledo, and if needed, Game 3 would be in Toledo at 3 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the series advances to the TBL final four.
Jackrabbits take win on road at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-3 in a Northwoods League game Tuesday night.
Alex Neff went 3 for 5 with two doubles and Jon Jon Gazdar was 3 for 5 with one double for Kokomo (5-10). Gazdar drove in two runs and Neff had one RBI.
Garrett Bell (1-1) pitched six scoreless innings for the win. Tyler Horvath pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.
The teams play a doubleheader today. The first game is at noon and the second game is at 6:35 p.m.
Comets pick Lindsay as new boys BB coach
GREENTOWN — Former Marion Community Schools superintendent Brad Lindsay has been hired as Eastern’s new boys basketball coach. He was approved at a school board meeting on Tuesday.
Lindsay coached Westfield from the 1997-98 season to the 2000-01 season, going 34-52 in four seasons. Prior to that he was 10-11 with Lakeview Christian in 1995-96, and 11-10 with Elwood in 1996-97.
Parrott opens play in boys state golf
CARMEL — Kokomo junior Karson Parrott shot 89 in the opening round of the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals on Tuesday at Prairie View G.C. He’s tied for 88th. Parrott tees off at 10:24 a.m. today in the finals’ final round.
NW netter Grube plays in North-South series
PENDLETON — Northwestern girls tennis player Kat Grube played three matches in the 24th annual North South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup on Sunday, lining up in both doubles and singles action for the North squad.
In round one, Grube teamed with Homestead’s Anna Topmiller at No. 3 doubles, falling to Avon’s Grace Smith and Franklin Central’s Cassidy Lauderman 6-1. In round two, Grube and Carroll of Allen County’s Victoria Skender won the No. 4 doubles match 6-0 over Paoli’s Tinsley Moffatt and Washington’s Alaina Thorne. In the third round, Grube played No. 3 singles and lost 10-7 to Evansville Reitz’s Katee Wiley.
Crawfordsville ends Sixers’ unbeaten start
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Crawfordsville Post 21 handed Kokomo Post 6 its first loss, beating the Sixers 21-4 in five innings in an American Legion baseball game Tuesday at North Montgomery High School.
Larry Hamilton led Kokomo (5-1) with a 2-for-2 night.
Next up for Kokomo is Terre Haute’s tournament. The Sixers open against Madison at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, then play Lafayette right after the first game.
Kelley survives playoff to win national lefties
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Kokomo’s Jon Kelley captured his second consecutive National Lefties title last week at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill campus. The tournament used the Senator and Judge courses.
Kelley defeated Curtis James from Oklahoma City in a playoff. Kelley parred the third playoff hole with a 7-foot putt to take the title.
James shot a final round 78 to Kelley’s 83. Both players tied at 318 for the four rounds.
