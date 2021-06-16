Reida takes spot on Alabama staff
Former Western High School athlete Matt Reida is returning to the University of Alabama’s baseball program as an assistant coach, the school announced Monday.
Reida was previously at Alabama for two seasons in 2019-20 as a volunteer assistant coach. He was an assistant at Pitt last season and has also worked at Xavier and IU.
Alabama coach Brad Bohannon formerly coached Reida when the Western product was a player at Kentucky from 2011-14.
"It was an easy decision for me to bring Matt back to our staff at Alabama, especially after he did such a great job during his previous time here,” Bohannon said in an article on the Alabama website. “Having played for me at Kentucky and working with us for two years at Alabama, Matt is familiar with exactly how I want our team to be coached. He has also always had a really good connection with our players.
Kokomo Magic opens play in 2022
The new Kokomo Magic women’s basketball team will begin play in May of 2022, competing in the National Women’s Basketball League, the team has announced.
The league will run from May through August of 2016 with a 16-game schedule. The league currently has three teams in Kansas, a team in Nashville, a team in South Dakota, and this month announced plans for teams in Tennessee, Arkansas, a second South Dakota team and a squad in North Dakota for the 2022 season.
“We can’t wait to debut in May 2022 and bring a women’s professional basketball team to the city of Kokomo,” said Kokomo Magic managing partner Dawn Smith in a team release.
The Magic organization is seeking front office staff and a coach. Interested parties should email alphasportsgroup@icloud.com with the subject line of Kokomo Magic to inquire. There will be player workouts in September and October. Prospective players should also email that same address.
Green Bay finishes sweep of Jackrabbits
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Booyah quickly answered a four-run Kokomo outburst and went on to beat the Jackrabbits 8-4 in Northwoods League play Tuesday. That gave the Booyah a sweep in a two-game series with Kokomo.
The Jackrabbits struck for four runs in the top of the second inning but Green Bay scored three in the bottom of the frame, tied the game with a run in the third, then scored four more times in the fourth for the win. Green Bay held Kokomo to just three hits for the second straight game.
Camden Vasquez singled and drove in two Kokomo runs. Raymond Hilbrich also had a hit and an RBI and T.J. Fondtain had a hit and scored a run.
Green Bay beat Kokomo 6-4 in Monday’s series opener. Andrew Semo went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Kokomo. Chris Santiago had the other hit and drove in a run.
The Jackrabbits have today off, then return to action Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. home game against the Kenosha Kingfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.