NW falls to St. Joe in softball regional
SOUTH BEND — South Bend St. Joseph’s softball team beat Northwestern 4-1 Tuesday afternoon in a one-game Class 3A regional. The Indians built a 4-0 lead through five innings before Northwestern scored a run in the top of the sixth.
Bailey Henry and Alivia Hughes led Northwestern at the plate. Henry was 2 for 3 with a double and a run, and Hughes was 2 for 4. Katelyn Graves, Ellie Boyer and Jaylyn Harrison collected Northwestern’s other hits with Boyer driving in the Tigers’ run. Jaci Elson drew four walks.
Harrison pitched all six innings for Northwestern with five hits, no walks, three earned runs and four strikeouts.
“They had a couple really good defensive plays,” NW coach Chris Walker said “We had two more hits than them; we left too many runners on base, couldn’t put anything together.”
The No. 5-ranked Tigers end the season with a 24-7 record after their first regional trip since 2017.
“It’s a great experience,” Walker said of reaching the regional. “We just need to keep striving to get to the same [level].”
Conaway claims title on GolfWeek Jr. Tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tipton’s Maverick Conaway won the boys 14- and 15-year-old division of the GolfWeek Junior Tour’s Tour Championship on Monday at the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course.
After shooting 1-over 73 in the first round and again in the second round, Conaway entered the final round in second place, one shot behind the leader. He fired an even-par 72 to win by two shots. He was at his best over the final nine holes, recording two birdies and seven pars.
In the combined 14-19 age divisions, Conaway tied for ninth place out of 105 players. That earned him an American Junior Golf Association performance star.
