Dean selected to All-Region team
Western baseball standout Mitchell Dean was one of two Indiana players to be selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region Team for Region 4, which includes six states – Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, and Michigan.
Dean was selected as a first baseman for the 13-member Region 4 squad. Franklin outfielder Max Clark was the other Indiana player selected.
A senior Louisville recruit, Dean was the ace of Western’s staff as well as a key batter and defensive player for Western, helping the Panthers go 24-5 this season and win the Hoosier Conference title.
Bostic wins B1G sportsmanship award
Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic has been named one of the winners of the Big Ten’s Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for the previous school year, the league announced on Tuesday.
Bostic is a forward on the Illinois women’s basketball team. One female athlete and one male athlete from each Big Ten school were honored by the league. The league said the 28 honorees were chosen from a group of 350 students, one nominee per team.
The league described the Sportsmanship Award winners as having “distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, those honorees must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.”
On court, Bostic helped Illinois go 22-10 overall, 11-7 in the Big Ten and reach the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 10.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Kalamazoo sweeps series with Jackrabbits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Growlers swept a two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits Monday and Tuesday, taking Monday’s game 7-0 and Tuesday’s game 14-1.
On Monday, Kyan Lodice led Kokomo’s offense, going 2 for 4. The Jackrabbits collected six hits and six walks. Starter Kyle Cortner took the loss despite a solid outing. He threw five innings with just three hits, three walks, two runs, no earned runs, and four strikeouts.
In Tuesday’s game, Joey Cicini went 2 for 4 for the Jackrabbits and drove in Kokomo’s run. Leadoff hitter Trevor Winterstein collected four of Kokomo’s 10 walks and Luis Pimentel-Guerrero drew three. Starter Justin Drury took the loss.
The Jackrabbits (9-12) return home today to host the Rockford Rivets in a four-game series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Today’s game starts at 7:05 p.m. A day-night doubleheader follows on Thursday with games at 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. And Friday the teams close the series at 7:05 p.m.
