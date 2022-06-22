BobKats host Albany in Game 1 Thursday
The Kokomo BobKats are in The Basketball League’s final four and their next series starts Thursday when the Albany Patroons visit town. Tipoff at Memorial Gym is set for 7:05 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door. The prices are $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl).
The East Regional Finals shift to Albany, New York, for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Sunday. Game 3, if needed, will be Monday at Albany.
The Patroons went a TBL-best 21-3 during the regular season. They beat the Atlantic City Gambits (2-1) and the Huntsville Hurricanes (2-0) to reach the final four.
The West Regional Finals pit the Shreveport Mavericks and the SoCal Moguls.
Rivets beat ’
Rabbits; they play again today
The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-3 Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 394 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits led 3-0 after two innings, but the Rivets drew even in the third and took the lead in the fifth. The Rivets added three runs in the seventh to make it 7-3.
Alejandro Holguin belted a solo home run for Kokomo (7-15). Starting pitcher Andres De Leon took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed six hits and four runs (two earned).
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS.
Tipton’s Hare in mix at Indiana Am golf
FRENCH LICK — Tipton’s Griffin Hare is tied for fifth place after two rounds of the Indiana Amateur Championship at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick. Hare fired an even-par 72 in Monday’s opening round and a 73 in Tuesday’s second round. The final round is today.
Greenwood’s Noah Gillard (140) has a three-shot lead. Hare, who plays at Ball State, is part of a four-player group at 145.
Peru’s Kash Bellar, also a BSU player, is tied for 40th at 153 (78-75) and Tipton High School rising senior Maverick Conaway is tied fir 45th at 154 (80-74). Conaway had a hole-in-one on No. 8 during Tuesday’s round.
Sixty-six players made the cut for the final round.
• The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association on Saturday announced its all-state team and Conaway earned one of the 20 spots. He is a two-time all-state player.
Muncie drills Post 6; Sixers fall to 9-3
Muncie Post 19 rolled past Kokomo Post 6 18-5 in seven innings in an American Legion baseball game Tuesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Gavin Smith led the Sixers (9-3) with three singles. Conner Boone and Preston Sanford had two singles apiece and Jacob Ward had a double.
Starting pitcher Avery Fields took the loss. Owen Taylor offered a bright spot with two scoreless innings of relief. He did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.
Kokomo plays in the CD Memorial Tournament at Stevensville, Michigan, this weekend. The Sixers will play two games Friday, two Saturday and one Sunday in the round-robin event.
