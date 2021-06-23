Kasey Tourney down to quarterfinal round
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament’s quarterfinal round is today. There are 6 p.m. games at Russiaville and Greentown and 8 p.m. games at Championship Park and Northwestern.
This year is the 64th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
Western, Loftus make North All-Stars
Western second baseman Riley Western and Peru catcher Jacob Loftus are part of the North roster for the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Series on Saturday and Sunday at the University of Evansville. The annual showcase features graduating seniors.
The North roster has 26 players. Western is one of two second basemen and Loftus is one of three catchers.
The Panthers’ Western had a .376 bating average and a team-high .509 on-base percentage. In 28 games, he cracked six doubles, scored 23 runs and drove in 13 runs.
The Bengal Tigers’ Loftus batted .550 and had a .699 on-base percentage, both tops on his team. In 24 games, he belted 14 extra-base hits, including a team-high five home runs, drove in a team-high 29 runs and scored 32 runs. Defensively, he set a school record for runners caught stealing.
IHSAA crowns champs at baseball finals
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA crowned baseball state champions Monday and Tuesday at Victory Field.
Monday featured the lower two classes. Washington Township beat Shakamak 6-0 in the Class A game for the school’s first state title in any sport. Private school Providence beat Eastside 4-0 in the Class 2A game for its second baseball crown.
Tuesday saw Dubois County take center stage as Southridge and Jasper won titles.
In the opener, Southridge beat Hanover Central 2-0 in the Class 3A game for its first baseball state title. The Raiders were Class 2A runners-up in 2018 and ‘19. Those tourney runs bumped them up to 3A under the IHSAA’s success factor.
In the nightcap, Jasper beat Fishers 3-1 in the Class 4A game for its sixth baseball state championship. The Wildcats previously won one-class titles in 1996 and ‘97 and Class 3A titles in 1998, 2000 and 2006.
Rabbits split series; play at home tonight
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits edged the Rockford Rivets 8-7 Tuesday to split a two-game Northwoods League series at Rockford. Kokomo led 8-6 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Rockford scored a run with a bases-loaded single, but Kokomo center fielder Jakob Marsee threw home and catcher Josh Buckley tagged the potential game-tying runner out at home to end the game.
Marsee was a star at the plate as well, going 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Chase Meidroth was 3 for 4 with three RBI.
Kokomo starter Eston Stull threw six innings for the win, allowing six hits, two walks, and three runs (one earned) while striking out four. Tommy Peltier threw the last two innings for the save.
In Monday’s series opener, Rockford came out ahead in a game of big momentum swings to beat Kokomo 16-8.
T.J. Fondtain and Luke Spillane led Kokomo’s offense, each going 3 for 5. Western product Conner Linn took the loss.
Kokomo (11-11) hosts Traverse City at 6:30 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium.
