Hansen leads locals in Northern Masters
KENDALLVILLE — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen took fifth place in the boys division of the Northern Junior Masters at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Hansen fired a 4-over 75 in Sunday’s opening round and a 1-over 72 in Monday’s final round for a 36-hole total of 147. He finished five shots back of winner Sam McWilliams of McCordsville. McWilliams took control with a 5-under 66 in the opening round.
The field of 41 players also included Tipton’s Gavin Hare and Western’s Kyle Sanders. Hare (77-76, 153) tied for 14th and Sanders (81-77, 158) tied for 23rd.
10 area BB players make acad. all-state
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s academic all-state team includes 10 KT-area players.
Western’s Kace Howard, Evan Japundza and Collin Rassell, Northwestern’s Nathanael Bilodeau, Eastern’s Matt Arcari and Gabriel Franks, Lewis Cass’ Isaac Chambers and Peru’s Michael Chandler, Christopher Dicken and Jonah Huppenthal earned spots on the 165-player team.
Eastern’s Weeks lands IHSAA opportunity
The IHSAA on Monday announced the selections of 18 student-athletes from across the state who will serve as members of the 2020-21 IHSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC).
Nine juniors will join nine seniors beginning their second year with the group which will receive hands-on leadership experience in various areas via several IHSAA-sponsored events as well as serve as a voice to the IHSAA staff.
Eastern’s T.J. Weeks is one of the juniors. He follows in the footsteps of sister Maci, who previously served on the committee.
Former Wildkat Brown wins Miss Track award
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches on Monday named Tionna Brown its Miss Track and Field for 2020.
Brown ran for Kokomo her freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Fort Wayne Northrop. At Kokomo, she competed in the 2017 and ‘18 state meets. As a freshman in ‘17, she took fourth place in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100 dash. As a sophomore, she won the 200 state title and was runner-up in the 100.
As a junior last year running for Northrop, Brown again was state runner-up in the 100, and she took seventh in the 200.
She has signed to attend Alabama State.
