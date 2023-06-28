Update: This article has been updated from its original form to include the Jackrabbits' score from Tuesday's game.
Brooks, Leavitt win gymnastics titles
Kokomotion’s Makenna Brooks, Megan Leavitt and Miley Scott recently competed in the National Gymnastics Association’s National Championships in New Orleans.
Brooks is a Level 9 gymnast and a rising junior at Eastern. She competed in the Senior age division. She scored 9.65 on balance beam, 9.55 on floor exercise, 9.7 on vault and 9.575 on bars for an all-around score of 38.475. She won national titles in all four events and the all-around.
Leavitt is a Level 6 gymnast and a rising sophomore at Kokomo. She competed in the Senior C division. She opened with a 9.8 on beam and followed with scores of 9.55 on floor, 9.6 on vault and 9.825 on bars for an all-around score of 38.775. She won titles on beam, bars and all-around and took third-place finishes on floor and vault.
Scott, a Level 6 gymnast, competed in the Senior D age division where she took second place on vault with a score of 9.625.
Brooks and Leavitt earned spots on the NGA national team, which will allow them to train at a camp in Tennessee. They’ll also compete as part of the team.
’Rabbits back home tonight, Thursday
The Kokomo Jackrabbits host the Kalamazoo Growlers in Northwoods League games tonight and Thursday at Municipal Stadium. The games carry 7:05 p.m. start times.
The Jackrabbits (12-17) played at Kenosha on Tuesday in the finale of a two-game series. The Kingfish beat the Jackrabbits 7-5. Kokomo fell behind 7-1 before rallying late to make things interesting. Vincent Temesvary drove in two runs for Kokomo.
The Kingfish beat the Jackrabbits 4-2 in Monday’s game. Camden Hayslip drove in both of Kokomo’s runs.
Navy brings in Fisher as new diving coach
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy recently announced the selection of Kokomo native Tim Fisher as its associate head coach for diving.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Fisher as a member of the USNA community,” Navy men’s swimming coach Bill Roberts said in a story on Navy’s website. “His footprint on the sport has been impactful and we look forward to seeing this continue with the Navy swimming and diving program as well as Navy athletics.”
Women’s swimming coach John Morrison echoed those comments.
“Coach Fisher has developed many of the top divers competing at the NCAA level and his junior teams have had years of success on the national level of USA Diving. Our program will benefit greatly from his passion and drive for promoting and developing leaders through the sport of diving,” Morrison said.
Fisher has run the Alexandria Dive Club in Virginia since 2007 and the Montgomery Dive Club in Maryland since 2022. He has sent more than 100 divers to NCAA Division I programs.
At Kokomo, Fisher won the 1990 IHSAA state diving title.
Fisher served in the Army from 1991-97 and was stationed at Ft. Belvoir as an automated communications computer systems repair operator. He also has worked as a senior telecommunications engineer for Lumen Technologies since 2011.
“I’m honored to continue the tradition of excellence with the Naval Academy,” Fisher said. “The drive and character of the Midshipmen and the USNA’s leadership are what drew me to this incredible position.”
