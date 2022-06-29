Wildkats’ Bidunga receiving national buzz
Kokomo boys basketball star Flory Bidunga is drawing national attention with his play this summer. Rivals.com on Tuesday released its 2024 national recruiting rankings and Bidunga was No. 6 overall and the No. 1 center.
The Rivals.com story said: “Bidunga remains a bit raw, but his size, strength and explosiveness are tantalizing to say the least. He’s tracking as one of the top big men in the 2024 class despite holding just a few offers. Wake Forest, Creighton and Bradley have already made things official. Expect to see the [Wildkat] star’s list of options expand with haste this summer.”
“Very, very well deserved,” Prep Hoops Indiana’s Brandon Ramsey tweeted. “He is one of the best prospects we’ve had in Indiana in a long time. Love to see him get some major national recognition.”
Sixers beat Lafayette, improve to 14-3-1
LAFAYETTE — Kokomo Post 6 took a 5-1 victory over Lafayette Post 11 in a regulation seven innings in an American Legion baseball game Tuesday night at Lafayette Central Catholic.
Troy Smith, the second of two Post 6 relief pitchers, earned the win. He pitched four innings, allowed one run and struck out three. Levi Mavrick pitched the seventh and retired Lafayette in order with two strikeouts.
Kaine Fowler led the Sixers at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Conner Boone drove in two runs.
Kokomo (14-3-1) hosts its Fourth of July tournament at Highland Park beginning Friday. It’s a wooden-bat tournament. Kokomo opens against Muncie at 10 a.m. Friday.
Jackrabbits lose; host WR tonight
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-0 Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 540 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for a sweep of their two-game series.
Kalamazoo beat Kokomo 9-6 Monday. The Growlers improved to 18-12 with the sweep. They lead the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division.
Kokomo (8-21) hosts the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (24-4 entering Tuesday) tonight and Thursday. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.
The Rafters lead the Great Lakes West Division and own the league’s best record.
