Jackrabbits fall in back-and-forth game
The Kokomo Jackrabbits fell 7-6 to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Tuesday night in front of 531 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Jackrabbits led 6-5 through six innings but Lakeshore scored twice in the top of the eighth for the last of five lead changes in the game.
The Jackrabbits mustered six runs on just three hits. Kokomo drew eight walks and were hit by pitches four times. Kokomo took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Jackson Horn scored on a wild pitch. The Chinooks took a 2-1 lead in the third and the ’Rabbits re-took the lead by scoring three runs on a Brock Boynton ground out, a Karson Hesser sacrifice fly, and a Horn single.
Lakeshore led 5-4 after the top of the sixth, but Kokomo countered with two runs in their half. Derek Seigneur drove in a run on a ground out, and Boynton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Jackrabbits (4-5) host Lakeshore (5-4) again tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Post 6 falls to Valpo in season opener
The Kokomo Post 6 senior baseball team dropped its season opener Tuesday as Valparaiso Post 94 beat the Sixers 5-2 at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixers led 2-0 after the first inning, but Valpo scored single runs in the third and fifth inning to draw even and then scored two in the sixth to take control in the nine-inning game.
Kokomo had six hits. Levi Mavrick went 3 for 5 with a double and Dylan Pearson had a triple. Jake Seuferer and Kaiden Lucero drove in the Sixers’ runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, respectively.
Kokomo visits Crawfordsville Post 72 on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game at North Montgomery High School.
Ege earns selection to work state game
North Central Officials Association member Brian Ege has been selected to work the Class 2A game in the IHSAA Softball State Finals on Friday at Purdue University. The game pits co-No. 6-ranked Andrean (29-7) vs. No. 1 North Posey (28-0).
It’s Ege’s first state softball assignment.
