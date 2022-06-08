BobKats host Tho’breds in Game 1 Thursday
The Kokomo BobKats and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds will meet in the Lower Midwest Division finals of The Basketball League playoffs.
The best-of-three series begins Thursday at Kokomo’s Memorial Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl).
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro (Kentucky) Sportscenter. Game 3, if needed, would be Sunday at Owensboro.
6 Kat baseball players are All-NCC selections
Six Kokomo baseball players received All-North Central Conference honors.
Cooper Hansen, John Curl and Chad Washburn made the first team and Preston Sanford, Dameion Deis and Ashton Sexton made the second team.
The first team had 26 players and the second team had 24 players.
Kokomo took third place in the 10-team league.
Little City Junior Golf sets summer schedule
The 2022 Little City Junior Golf Tour begins play later this month.
The schedule has eight tournaments, starting with June 17 at Etna Acres in Andrews. Four of the tournaments are at KT-area courses — June 23 at Chippendale G.C., June 30 at Peru Municipal, July 15 at Tipton Municipal and July 21 at Rock Hollow G.C.
The tour strives to provide accessible, affordable and fun golf to junior golfers in a tournament format that supports healthy competition. The tour cost is $10 to join the tour and $10 for each match (lunch included).
There are three groups: co-ed middle school for golfers who will be entering grades 6-8 in the fall (nine-hole tournament); high school girls (18-hole tournament); and high school boys (18-hole tournament). All 2022 graduates are still welcome to play one more time as well.
For more information or to sign up, visit the tour’s website (https://tinyurl.com/Littlecitytour) or search for “little city jr. tour” on Facebook. Questions should be sent by email to burnsj@apaches.k12.in.us.
Jackrabbits hit road for 4 straight games
The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-5 Monday night at Municipal Stadium. That dropped Kokomo’s record to 3-5.
Following an off day Tuesday, Kokomo heads to the Wolverine State for four games. The Jackrabbits visit the Battle Creek Battle Jacks tonight and Thursday, then visit the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday and Saturday.
The Jackrabbits’ next home game is Sunday when Kokomo hosts the Madison Mallards at 4:05 p.m. That’s the first of a two-game series.
Martin receives award for officiating excellence
The IHSAA presented Tipton’s Dean Martin with the Interscholastic Athletic Official Award for excellence in the sport of track and field during the Boys State Finals on Saturday at Indiana University.
Martin has been a licensed official for 16 years and has worked 16 sectionals, four regionals and two state meets. That includes Saturday’s boys state meet.
Martin also is a licensed football and basketball official and has worked numerous state finals in each. He is a member of three officials associations: Central, Mississinewa and North Central. He has served terms as vice president and president of the Indiana High School Officials Leadership Association.
• Fellow North Central Officials Association member Dennis Aldridge has been selected to work the Class 4A game in the softball state finals on Saturday at Purdue University.
