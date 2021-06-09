Hoosier Conference names honor teams
The Hoosier Conference on Monday released its spring all-conference selections.
In baseball and softball, each team is allotted a set amount of selections, based on the team’s conference finish.
The baseball all-conference team has 23 players. Fourth-place Western put Mitchell Dean, Parker Dean and Alex Watkins on the team, fifth-place Northwestern has Cole Wise and Tate Mullens, eighth-place Tipton has Drew Servies and Kaden Rogers and 10th-place Lewis Cass has David Woolever.
The HC awarded another 15 players with honorable mention. That group included Western’s Dylan Bryant and Riley Western, Northwestern’s Cole Van Natter and Austin Robinson, Tipton’s Vince Hoover and Cass’ Tyson Good.
The softball all-conference team also has 23 players. Those selections include runner-up Western’s Sadie Harding, Izzy Johnson and Emily King, third-place Northwestern’s Ellie Boyer, Ady Altman and Jaylyn Harrison, fifth-place Cass’ Madison Dormer and Kaylie Williams and ninth-place Tipton’s Cearrah Cooper.
The 16 honorable mention selections include Western’s Madden Wells and Maisy Harlow, Northwestern’s Jaci Elson and Jamie Graves, Cass’ Rylie Holt and Paxtyn Hicks and Tipton’s Allenah Shelly.
The HC also had all-conference picks for girls tennis, with the top three No. 1 singles players from the league meet making the team along with the top two No. 2 singles players, the No. 3 singles champion, the top two No. 1 doubles teams and the No. 2 doubles champion.
Area players earning all-conference recognition were Northwestern’s McKenna Layden and Tipton’s Courtney Rich at No. 1 singles, Western’s Chloe Schmidt and NW’s Kat Grube at No. 2 singles and NW’s Emily Goltz and Anna Grube at No. 2 doubles. Western’s Eliza Lutgen made honorable mention for No. 1 singles.
All-NCC baseball includes 4 Wildkats
The North Central Conference on Tuesday announced its all-conference baseball team. Each team is allotted a set amount of selections, based on the team’s conference finish.
For Kokomo, Jaden Armfield and John Curl made the 26-player first team and Caydan Belt and Mason Keller made the 22-player second team.
Kokomo finished fifth in the 10-team league.
7 area tennis players on all-district team
The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-District 3 team includes seven KT-area players.
The 13 singles selections include Peru sophomore Mackey Hyde, Tipton senior Courtney Rich and Eastern senior Addison Ream. The seven doubles selections include the Peru team of senior Molly Gray and junior Kate Wolfe and the Tipton team of juniors Brooklyn Ripberger and Taylor Leffler.
Jackrabbits drop low-scoring game
The Rockford Rivets scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally past the Kokomo Jackrabbits 2-1 in Northwoods League action Tuesday night at Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo managed just four hits. Raymond Hilbrich drove in Kokomo’s lone run with a single in the fifth.
Relief pitcher Brock Begesha took the loss. He allowed both of the Rivets’ runs. Former Western standout Conner Linn relieved him and recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning in his first action with the Jackrabbits.
The teams play again at 6:30 today at Municipal Stadium.
Post 6 game rained out
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team’s home opener vs. Lafayette on Tuesday was rained out. The teams will try again tonight. It’s a 7 p.m. game at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Golfers hit aces at Legion
Shane McGraw hit a hole-in-one Sunday at the American Legion G.C. Using a 9-iron, he aced No. 9, which played 148 yards. Marcus Beard, Troy Clark and Brian Seldon witnessed the shot.
Harry Beaver and Ron Long also recently hit aces at the course. Beaver’s came on No. 14. He used a 7-iron to cover the 148 yards. It was his third career ace. Dave Fewell, Steve Lear and Ray Harbaugh witnessed the shot. Long’s ace also came on No. 14. He used a 5-iron. It was also his third career hole-in-one.
