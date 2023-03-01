4 area players are IBCA all-state
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2022-23 girls all-state selections.
The IBCA’s all-state selections include Supreme 15 for seniors, Supreme 15 for underclass players, large school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and small school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The Supreme 15 is the IBCA’s top honor, with the selections honoring the state’s top 15 seniors and top 15 underclass players. Northwestern senior McKenna Layden made the senior squad. She previously made the underclass Supreme 15 in 2021 and again in ‘22.
The large school and small school all-state teams are secondary accolades — large school honoring players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and small school honoring players from the lower two classes. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for large school or small school honors.
Tipton’s Ashlee Schram made the senior small school team and Carroll juniors Alli Harness and Madison Wagner made the underclass small school team. Schram and Harness are three-time honorees and Wagner is a two-time pick.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players received honorable mention, which is awarded without regard to school size. From the KT area, Kokomo’s Aijia Elliott, Northwestern’s Lexi Hale and Western’s Chloe Hunt each made underclass honorable mention.
• Layden, Schram and Western’s Caroline Long have been selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine for its top 60 girls basketball seniors for the 2022-23 season. As such, they will take part in the Top 60 Senior Workout on Sunday at Beech Grove High School.
Northwestern coach Kathie Layden, who stepped down at the end of the season, has been selected as one of the coaches who will direct the Top 60 Workout.
Bostic is All-B1G 2nd-team pick
Illinois women’s basketball player Kendall Bostic earned All-Big Ten second-team honors from both the league’s coaches and media.
Bostic, a former Northwestern High School standout, is averaging 10.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game. The junior forward is shooting a crisp 63.7% from the field.
Bostic also was named as Illinois’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree for the second straight season.
Illinois (21-8) went 11-7 in Big Ten play.
Merrell nets 11; IWU takes title
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan beat Marian 81-71 in the title game of the Crossroads League’s women’s basketball tournament Monday at IWU’s Luckey Arena. That gave the Wildcats a sweep of the league’s regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 2012.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Klair Merrell had a strong game for the NAIA No. 5-ranked Wildcats. The junior guard scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, which included 3-of-4 shooting from 3-land. She also recorded four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.
Indiana Wesleyan (28-3) will take a 20-game winning streak into the NAIA national tournament.
Wabash’s Curnutt wins NCAC mile
GREENCASTLE — Former Western runner Brayden Curnutt helped Wabash College win the North Coast Athletic Conference men’s indoor track and field meet Saturday at DePauw University.
Individually, Curnutt won the mile run with a career-best time of 4:21.73, and he placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run (8:55.09). In addition, he was a part of the winning distance medley relay team, which had a time of 10:27.89.
IU Kokomo falls in title game
IU Southeast beat IU Kokomo 68-60 in the championship game of the River States Conference’s men’s basketball tournament Tuesday night at IUK.
IUK held a 35-34 lead at halftime and was up 45-38 early in the second half. From there, IU Southeast surged to a 60-52 lead with 6:30 remaining and the Grenadiers kept the lead the rest of the way.
Jakobi Hendricks led the Grenadiers (23-8) with 19 points and Christian Stewart backed him with 18 points.
Xavier Hines led the Cougars (23-8) with 11 points. Noah Harris had 10 points and Zach Rinehart had nine points and seven rebounds. Darian Porch also had seven rebounds.
• The River States Conference on Monday announced their all-conference selections for men’s and women’s basketball.
On the men’s side, IUK had three players honored. Hunter White made the 10-player first team, Porch made the 10-player second team and Ty Wills was one of seven players who received honorable mention.
In addition, Hunter Jackson was IUK’s representative on the league’s Champions of Character Team and Hines made the Scholar-Athlete Team.
On the women’s side, IUK did not have any player on the first or second teams, but Anna Kiser received honorable mention. In addition, Kiser was IUK’s representative on the Champions of Character Team and Kiser, Karly Kirkpatrick and Kristen Ridner made the Scholar-Athlete Team.
IUK hardballer wins RSC award
The River States Conference named IU Kokomo’s Riley Garczynski its baseball Player of the Week after the junior hit .583 with three multi-hit games over four weekend games.
In Saturday’s win over Saint Francis, Garczynski was 2 for 3 with a walk and in Sunday’s win over USF he finished a home run shy of the cycle with two RBI and two runs scored.
Bellar shines for BSU golf
DORADO, Puerto Rico — Former Peru golf ace Kash Bellar had a strong showing in the Dorado Beach Collegiate. The three-day tournament concluded Tuesday.
Bellar, a Ball State sophomore, fired rounds of 68-69-67 for a 54-hole total of 204. He finished in a tie for fourth place tie out of 91 players.
“Outstanding tournament for Kash Bellar, his 54-hole 204 total is tied for second-best in program history, and he got a lot of really good head-to-head wins against many of the top players in college golf,” BSU coach Mike Fleck said.
Bellar led Ball State to a ninth-place finish. The Cardinals shot 853, only one stroke behind West Virginia and six strokes behind No. 2-ranked Auburn.
“Our team played solidly, we had a few things each round that held us back from having a really good event, but overall, we played pretty well,” Fleck said. “We got some great experience playing with two of the best teams in college golf each day, going toe to toe with [No. 10] Virginia and Auburn. Both programs will be in the mix for a national championship later this spring, and we will use the experience to get better.”
Also for BSU, former Tipton standout Griffin Hare (74-73-73—220) finished tied for 63rd.
Howard County native Ty Gingerich helped Cincinnati win the team title. The Bearcats posted a 54-hole score of 820 to beat runner-up Duke by eight strokes. Gingerich was third low for the Bearcats and tied for 16th overall with a score of 209 (70-65-74).
