IU Kokomo baseball salvages DH split
IU Kokomo’s baseball team hosted Georgetown College in a pair of seven-inning games Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. After dropping a 6-3 decision in the opener, the Cougars bounced back for an 8-4 win in the second game.
Pat Mills led the way in the Cougars’ victory. The former Western standout cracked two home runs — a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run tater in the second inning as IUK jumped to a 7-0 lead.
Mills finished 2 for 2. Jack Leverenz was 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI. Former Kokomo Kat Noah Hurlock was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Renton Poole, the fourth of four IUK pitchers, worked the final innings for the win.
In the opener, Georgetown held IUK to three hits. Leverenz was 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI and Mills had a double. Justin Reed, the second of four Cougar pitchers, took the loss.
IUK (7-6) visits NAIA No. 11-ranked IU Southeast on Friday and Saturday for three games. IUK, IU Southeast and Midway are tied atop the River States Conference standings with 3-0 records.
Hot-hitting Bixler earns HCAC award
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference on Monday named Franklin College baseball player Ryan Bixler its Hitter of the Week after a strong four-game start to the 2021 season.
The senior outfielder and former Lewis Cass standout hit .579 (11-for-19) with five RBI, three doubles and seven runs scored as Franklin began the 2021 season with a 2-2 opening weekend. Bixler had at least one hit in each of the four contests that included his first career five-hit outing in game one against Defiance on Sunday afternoon.
Bixler is a three-time HCAC Hitter of the Week.
4 area officials to ref regionals
Four KT-area basketball officials have earned calls to work boys regionals on Saturday.
Tipton’s Dean Martin is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A regional at Michigan City. Galveston’s Gary Chambers and Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard are both assigned to the Class 2A regional at Greenfield-Central. And Camden’s Chad Myers is assigned to the Class A regional at Triton.
HCA swimmers qualify for state
INDIANAPOLIS — Howard County Aquatics swimmers Catherine Bath, Macee Reckard and Charlie Brewer headlined the club’s efforts at the Divisional Meet at North Central High School this past weekend by swimming to state cut times.
Bath finished the 500 free in 5:18.85, Reckard clocked in at 1:01.05 in the 100 backstroke, and Brewer raced to a time of 1:04.44 in the 100 backstroke. Bath, Reckard, Aubrey Simmons and Jenaka Hawkins will represent the HCA club at the Senior State Meet this weekend in Elkhart.
Simmons and Brewer will compete for HCA at the 14-and-under State Meet on March 19-21. Hawkins and Simmons also qualified for the Speedo Sectionals, which includes swimmers from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
