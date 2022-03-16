Purdue facing SIU tonight in WNIT
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue women’s basketball team will host Southern Illinois tonight in the first round of the Women’s NIT. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Boilermakers head into the postseason for the 30th time in program history and first time since 2018 with a 16-14 mark under first-year coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilers made a nine-win improvement in 2021-22, marking the best turnaround by a Purdue coach in her first year and tying for fourth in program history.
Purdue has set single-season program records for 3-point makes and attempts, going 230-of-709. Cassidy Hardin has the fourth most triples in a season with 76. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden has 63, Brooke Moore has 35 and Abbey Ellis has 31.
Layden, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention, is Purdue’s leading scorer at 11.6 points per game and she is one of just six players nationally to have reached 130 rebounds (134), 80 assists (80), 60 3-pointers and 45 steals (49).
Wade helps Boilers remain undefeated
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s baseball team beat Dayton 11-2 Tuesday at Alexander Field to move to 15-0. The Boilermakers are the last remaining undefeated team in Division I.
Up 2-1 after three innings, Purdue scored eight runs in the fourth to break it open.
Former Kokomo Wildkat athlete Kyle Wade pitched in relief for the Boilers. He pitched the sixth and seventh innings and held the Flyers scoreless. He allowed three hits, struck out one and walked one.
For the season, Wade has pitched 8.1 innings over four appearances. He has a 1-0 record and a spotless ERA.
With 16 straight wins dating to the 2021 finale, Purdue has matched the program’s longest streak ever — 16 straight wins from the end of 1908 through the beginning of 1909.
Next up for Purdue are four games against Illinois State — Thursday and Friday at ISU, then Saturday and Sunday at Purdue.
IUK baseball’s Hurlock wins league award
The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo’s Noah Hurlock its Baseball Player of the Week. The Cougar junior batted a sizzling .588 (10 for 17) over four games. He drove in five runs and scored five runs.
The former Kokomo Wildkat athlete started off the Rio Grande series going 3 for 4 with two runs scored. The next game, he had a 4-for-5 performance with a grand slam and three runs. He finished the weekend going 2 for 3.
IUK is back in action today when it hosts Aquinas College (Michigan) at 3 p.m. at Municipal Stadium.
5 KT-area gridders are North All-Stars
The Indiana Football Coaches Association Monday announced the rosters for the 56th annual North/South All-Star Classic. The game is set for July 15 at North Central High School.
The North roster includes five KT-area players. Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence, who starred for the Kats as a running back, was selected as a receiver. He is joined on the North roster by Kokomo cornerback Ta’Shy Stewart, Western offensive lineman Rhett Berryman, Tipton linebacker Drew Servies and Carroll punter Cason Lambert.
In addition, Western assistant coach Derek Tuggle was selected to serve on the North’s coaching staff.
