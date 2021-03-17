IU Kokomo baseball snaps losing streak
IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat Grace College 6-2 Tuesday at Municipal Stadium to snap a three-game losing streak.
Former Northwestern athlete Ben Harris started on the mound for IUK. He pitched four innings, allowed three hits and one run, struck out four and walked none. Justin Reed relieved and pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed a run. Sam Henshaw and Tyler Jahanshahi combined to hold Grace scoreless over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Jared Heard and Thomas Obergfell had two hits apiece to lead IUK’s 10-hit showing. Obergfell drove in two runs and former Kokomo Kat Noah Hurlock and Riley Garczynski had an RBI apiece.
The Cougars (8-9) host Huntington at 1 p.m. today for the first-ever meeting between the teams.
Kokomo, Western plan big baseball invite
Kokomo and Western are teaming to host an eight-team baseball invitational on April 9-10, with the games split between Municipal Stadium and Highland Park.
The field includes six teams ranked in the preseason state polls: No. 2 Westfield, No. 3 Lake Central and No. 8 Andrean from Class 4A; No. 1 Western and No. 3 South Bend St. Joseph from Class 3A; and No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic from Class 2A.
The Municipal Stadium games are: Fishers vs. Kokomo (6 p.m.) and Lake Central vs. SBSJ (8 p.m.) on Friday, April 9, and Western vs. Westfield (10 a.m.), Kokomo vs. LCC (12:30 p.m.), LCC vs. SBSJ (3 p.m.) and Andrean vs. Western (5:30 p.m.) on Saturday, April 10.
The Highland Park games are: Westfield vs. Andrean (5 p.m.) and Western vs. LCC (7:30 p.m.) on Friday, April 9, and Fishers vs. Lake Central (10 a.m.), Andrean vs. Fishers (12:30 p.m.), Lake Central vs. Westfield (3 p.m.) and Kokomo vs. SBSJ (5:30 p.m.) on Saturday, April 10.
Girls All-Stars are chosen
The 2021 Indiana Girls All-Stars were announced Monday.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The 2021 Indiana Girls All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are: Ally Becki of Brownsburg, Madelyn Bischoff of Roncalli, Courtney Blakely of Hammond Noll, Katie Burton of Fishers, Kaitlyn Costner of Penn, Bridget Dunn of Carmel, Sydney Jaynes of Trinity Lutheran, Chloe McKnight of Bedford North Lawrence, Meg Newman of North Central, Vanessa Shafford of Linton-Stockton, Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen, Jayla Smith of Lawrence North, Trinity Thompson of Michigan City and Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian. Dunn is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.