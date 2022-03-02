IBCA announces girls all-state
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2021-22 girls all-state selections.
The IBCA’s all-state selections include Supreme 15 for seniors, Supreme 15 for underclass players, large school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and small school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The Supreme 15 is the IBCA’s top honor, with the selections honoring the state’s top 15 seniors and top 15 underclass players. Northwestern junior McKenna Layden made the underclass squad for the second straight season.
The large school and small school all-state teams are secondary accolades — large school honoring players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and small school honoring players from the lower two classes. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for large school or small school honors.
Maconaquah’s Lilly Maple made the senior large school team, Tipton’s Ella Wolfe made the senior small school team, and Carroll sophomores Alli Harness and Madison Wagner and Tipton junior Ashlee Schram made the underclass small school team. Harness and Schram are repeat selections from last year.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players received honorable mention, which is awarded without regard to school size. From the KT area, Taylor’s Kelsi Langley and Kokomo’s Chloe McClain made senior honorable mention and Kokomo’s Aijia Elliott and Western’s Caroline Long made underclass honorable mention.
Layden, Bostic earn
B1G accolades
The Big Ten on Tuesday announced its all-conference selections for women’s basketball. Former Northwestern High School standouts Madison Layden (Purdue) and Kendall Bostic (Illinois) both received honorable mention — Layden from both the media and the league’s 14 head coaches and Bostic from the media.
Bostic also was honored with a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Each league team has one player picked for the award.
National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa won player of the year and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan won coach of the year.
