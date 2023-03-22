Bidunga, Carpenter are Future selections
Kokomo junior center Flory Bidunga and Tipton sophomore guard Grady Carpenter are among the 24 players who have been selected for the inaugural IndyStar All-Star “Futures Game” for boys basketball.
The Futures Games, one each for boys and girls, will pair teams of current Indiana freshmen, sophomores and juniors in a North-South format. The games will be played June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana All-Stars will host the Kentucky senior All-Stars later the same day.
Bidunga and Carpenter are on the North team. Other notable players on the North squad include Brownsburg junior Kanon Catchings, Fishers junior Jalen Haralson and Fort Wayne North Side junior Brauntae Johnson.
The South team is headlined by a pair of Ben Davis players — junior K.J. Windham and sophomore Mark Zachery.
Kokomo and Ben Davis are set to clash in the Class 4A state title game Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Players who are juniors also are eligible for selection to the 2023 Indiana Junior All-Stars.
Seymour’s Kirk Manns is the South’s coach and Crown Point’s Clint Swan is the North’s coach. Tipton’s Cliff Hawkins is the assistant coach for the North.
Western dominates in softball opener
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s softball team beat Eastern 12-0 in five innings Monday in the season opener for both teams.
Western pitcher Chloe Linn fired a three-hitter. She struck out seven and walked none.
The Panthers backed Linn with 12 hits. Freshman Brynley Erb had an impressive high school debut, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and five runs batted in. Chloe Hunt went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBI and Jocelyn Jeffers and Sierra Stone had two singles apiece.
“We hit the ball really well, against a really good pitcher. We have a lot of respect for Macy Coan and all that’s she done at Eastern and she’s going to Marian University next year to play,” Western coach Jim Clouse said.
“Chloe Linn pitched a great game, no walks, and we didn’t make an error in the field. If we don’t make errors and don’t walk batters, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
3 IU Kokomo athletes earn RSC awards
The River States Conference on Monday named its athletes of the week for March 13-19 and IU Kokomo’s Mason Whiteley, Makala Pfefferkorn and Brandi Jones were among the honorees.
Whiteley won Baseball Pitcher of the Week after throwing a seven-inning complete game in an 11-0 victory over Alice Lloyd College in the second game of a three-game series. He allowed just two hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Pfefferkorn won the women’s outdoor track and field award. The Cougar sophomore and former Northwestern and Taylor standout placed first in the 100-meter hurdles at the Shamrock Invitational with a time of 15.15 seconds. In addition, she took sixth place in the long jump with a school-record leap of 5.62 meters.
Jones won the women’s golf award. The Maconaquah product, who is a grad student, won the Woods Invite at Idle Creek G.C.
Viney records ace at Chippendale GC
John Viney recently hit his first hole-in-one, at age 68. It came on No. 3 at Chippendale Golf Club. He used a 9 iron. Jeff Faucett and Bob Lawson witnessed the shot.
