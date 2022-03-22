HCA has solid swims in senior state meet
ELKHART — Howard County Aquatics sent five swimmers to the Senior State meet over the weekend. Milla Hawkins, Maryn Sims, Macee Reckard, Catherine Bath and Aubrey Simmons all qualified to swim at the top meet in Indiana for high school-aged athletes.
Hawkins, Sims, Reckard and Simmons moved up more than a dozen spots from their seed to finish in 18th place in the 200 freestyle relay. Individually, Simmons made the top 30 in five of her six events to earn finals swims. She had a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke. That’s the highest finish by any HCA individual at senior state since HCA was founded in 2007.
In addition, Bath swam lifetime bests and finished in the top 30 in the 200 butterfly and 200 free. Sims finished 15th in the 1,000 free and was one of the youngest competitors in the field.
HCA begins its spring/summer season on April 18. For more information, contact coach Trevor Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com.
Eastern tops Western, Kokomo drops opener
Eastern edged Western and Fishers beat Kokomo in the season openers for three Howard County softball squads Monday.
In an intra-county clash, Eastern beat Western 4-3 at Greentown.
The Comets struck first with an RBI double by Macy Coan in the first inning, and scored a second run on an error in that frame. Western tied the game with single runs in the third and fourth before Eastern took the lead for good with solo homers from Cassidy Keene and Marly Coan in the fifth inning.
Kassidy Fritch had two singles for Eastern.
Braylee Acord homered in the seventh for Western and also singled. Acord’s homer trimmed the lead to a run and the Panthers got a two-out single to extend their rally but Comet pitcher Macy Coan put down the threat with a strikeout to end the game.
The Wildkats fell to visiting Fishers 5-2. Kennedy Huckeby led Kokomo’s offense with a pair of hits, including a double. Jordan Thatcher and Jo Trine also hit doubles. Gwen Hand took the loss, throwing all seven innings with five earned runs.
• Eastern’s scheduled game against Southwood on Tuesday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for April 22.
IUK’s Orlando wins RSC tennis honor
The River States Conference on Tuesday named IU Kokomo junior Gabbie Orlando its Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for March 14-20.
Orlando, from Lansing, Michigan, went 4-0 at No. 1 singles and 4-0 at No. 1 doubles in leading IUK to a 4-0 week. She didn’t drop a set in any match as the Cougars beat Carroll (Wisconsin), Concordia (Wisconsin), Shepherd (West Virgina) and St. Mary’s (Indiana).
The Cougars have a 10-7 record, just one win shy of the program record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.