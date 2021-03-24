IU Kokomo athletes land league awards
Indiana University Kokomo is well represented in the River States Conference’s athletes of the week for March 15-21.
Sam Seagrave won the award for men’s golf. The Cougar senior and Kokomo High School product had a two-day total of 4-over 148 at the Heritage Hill Invitational in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. He finished sixth in the 47-golfer field.
Brandi Jones shared the award for women’s golf. The Cougar senior and Maconaquah product had a two-day total of 162 at the Heritage Hill Invitational. She tied for 13th place.
Grant Gaylor shared the award for men’s outdoor track. The Cougar senior and former Northwestern athlete won both the shot put and discus at the Brescia Classic in Owensboro, Kentucky. His toss of 16.94 meters in the shot put ranks No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in NAIA. His discus throw of 45.1 meters is also tops in the conference.
NCAC selects Scott for running award
The North Coast Athletic Conference on Monday named DePauw freshman Bailey Scott its Men’s Track and Field Distance/Middle Distance Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ season-opening meet Saturday.
Scott, a Lewis Cass grad, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Rose-Hulman Early Bird Invitational in a time of 9:37.59 and helped the Tigers to a third-place showing.
Brewer, Simmons swim in state meet
ELKHART — Howard County Aquatics swimmers Charlie Brewer and Aubrey Simmons competed in the 14-and-under state meet over the weekend. Normally held entirely at the Natatorium in Indianapolis, the meet was split between the Natatorium and Elkhart, with HCA and the rest of the northern half of the state heading to Elkhart.
Brewer competed in the boys 11- and 12-year-old division. He finished in sixth place or better in all six of his events. He had state runner-up finishes in the 50 backstroke (:29.09) and 100 butterfly (1:01.63).
Simmons competed in the girls 13-14 division. Her highlight came in the 200 backstroke where she posted a time of 2:05.38, good for fourth place overall and first at Elkhart.
• HCA’s summer season begins April 19. For more information, contact coach Trevor Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com.
WHS boys track wins opener
RUSSIAVILLE — Led by triple winners Taylor Rathbun, Brayden Curnutt, Drew Caldwell and Pete Bradshaw and double winner Cade Shock, Western’s boys track and field team beat Hamilton Heights 86-42 Tuesday to open the season.
Individually, Rathbun won the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, Curnutt won the 1,600 run, Caldwell was first in the 800 run and Bradshaw won the 400 and 200 dashes. Rathbun’s time of :44.78 in the 300 hurdles is 10th best in school history.
Also winning individual events were Jerry Padgett (100 dash), Joseph Packard (3,200 run), Evan Kretz (discus) and Daniel Marley (shot put). Kretz’s throw of 165-1 is fourth best in Panther history.
Curnutt, Caldwell, Cade Shock and Matthew Edison teamed to win the 4x800 relay. Curnutt, Caldwell, Bradshaw and Shock teamed to win the 4x400.
Spartans bow out of women’s NCAA
SAN ANTONIO — No. 10-seeded Michigan State battled to the end, but fell just short against No. 7-seeded Iowa State, 79-75, in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Monday at the Alamodome.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic scored two points in five minutes off the bench for the Spartans, who ended the season with a 15-9 record.
Bostic closed her freshman season with averages of 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. She shot a team-best 53.9% from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.