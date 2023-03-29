Hale paces Tigers’ strong HSR effort
BLOOMINGTON – Northwestern’s Lexi Hale scored a second-place finish in the Hoosier State Relays indoor meet Saturday to lead a robust effort from the Tigers’ girls track and field squad. Tiger athletes placed 20th or better in seven events and finished 16th as a team.
Hale cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in high jump for a runner-up finish. Hannah Moore was fifth in the 3,200 in a school-record time of 11:12.85. Moore and teammates Courtney Adams, Katrin Saulamaa and Addy Robinson formed a distance medley relay squad that set a school record of 13:08.28, taking ninth.
Saulamaa was also 14th in long jump (15-8) and 20th in the 60 meters (:08.3). Anna Perry was 19th in the 60 (:08.27). And the 4x200 team of Hale, Aaliya Guersoy, Saulamaa and Perry was 13th in 1:52.22.
“It was great to take such a big crew to the state meet,” NW coach Joshua Perry said. “It was a great day to cap off an amazing indoor season. We had two school records and two medals on the day. I was really happy to see that almost every event improved their marks from the performance list. I can’t wait to see what all the girls can accomplish in the outdoor season.”
Eldridge helps IWU pitch no-hitter
NAPPANEE – Former Carroll athlete Will Eldridge started and threw five innings Monday as the Indiana Wesleyan baseball team no-hit Goshen at NorthWood High School. IWU won 19-0 in seven innings.
Eldridge struck out nine batters and walked three. Evan Fry pitched the last two frames with three strikeouts and a walk to complete the no-hitter. Eldridge got the win to improve to 2-4 on the season.
IWU improved to 16-10-1 overall and 11-3 in the Crossroads League. Next for the Wildcats is home date with No. 22 Indiana Tech in a single game at 3 p.m. today.
Bellar helps BSU win tourney
INDIANAPOLIS – Ball State’s men’s golf team surged to win the 11-team Don Benbow Butler Invitational with a team-record score of 818 Tuesday, winning by 26 strokes over second-placed Butler.
The Cardinals swept the top four spots. Carter Smith broke BSU’s 54-hole record by shooting 2-under 199. Evan Bone competed as an individual and took second with a 202. Ali Kahn was third at 204. And former Peru state champion Kash Bellar was fourth at 206. Joey Ranieri tied for 18th (213) and former Tipton athlete Griffin Hare tied for 34th at 216.
IUK baseball tops Georgetown
The IU Kokomo baseball team thumped Georgetown of Kentucky 13-4 Tuesday in a River States Conference game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
J.T. Holton threw six innings for the win with seven hits, no walks, four runs (three earned) and six strikeouts. He was backed with three shutout, no-hit innings of relief as Victor Fujiu, Connor Hurt and Garrison Brege each threw a perfect inning. Fujiu struck out three, Hurt two and Brege one.
At the plate, Jack Leverenz went 3 for 4 with a walk, RBI, and three runs scored. Riley Garczynski was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Luke Barnes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. And Dylan Janke was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Cougars (16-11, 7-4 RSC) play a three-game RSC set at Midway University this weekend, with a 3 p.m. game Friday, and a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.
• On Monday, Ohio Christian beat IUK 9-8 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to win the River States Conference series 2-1 after the squads split on Sunday.
Ohio Christian won a back-and-forth game when OCU cracked a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. Leverenz had a huge game for the Cougars, going 4 for 5 with a double, homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Garczynski was 2 fo4 4 with an RBI, and Barnes was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Reliever Fujiu took the loss.
IUK men’s golf finishes 10th
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – The IU Kokomo men’s golf team finished the 54-hole Garn Championship Tuesday by taking 10th out of 19 teams in the event.
Drew Wagner led the Cougars, tying for 16th with a score of plus-13 229. Hayden Williamson tied for 29th and was plus-17 for the event. Corbin Robinson and Nate Slack each tied for 62nd and were plus-27.
Illinois Wesleyan won the tournament with a plus-21. IUK finished plus-81.
The Cougars are next in action Saturday as they host the IUK Invite at Wildcat Creek.
Cougars pick up 2 RSC awards
IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones and Makala Pfefferkorn both earned notice in the River States Conference weekly awards on Tuesday.
Jones was named the RSC Women’s Golfer of the Week after winning her second tournament in a row and won the weekly award for the second straight week. She won the Klash in Kentucky last week at Perry Park G.C. by shooting rounds of 80 and 78 to tie for the best score, then won the tiebreaker on hole No. 1 to take medalist honors. The Cougars finished third as a team.
Pfefferkorn won the RSC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week with two event victories at the Indiana Wesleyan Polar Bear Classic. She won the triple jump with a distance of 11.55 meters, and won the long jump with an effort of 5.45 meters.
Wabash’s Curnutt honored by NCAC
Wabash College sophomore Brayden Curnutt was named the Men’s Outdoor Track Distance/Mid-Distance Athlete of the Week Monday by the North Coast Athletic Conference.
The former Western High School athlete posted two personal-best times at the Eastern Illinois University Big Blue Open last weekend. He was third out of 35 runners in Friday’s 5,000 with a career-best 14:56.36, the fastest time by any NCAC competitor this season.
Then on Saturday he posted another personal-best when he clocked 4:03.06 in the 1,500 to take ninth out of 60 runners. His 1,500 time also tops the NCAC this season.
