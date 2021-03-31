Kokomo BobKats open action today
The new Kokomo BobKats pro men’s basketball team will play its first preseason game tonight against the Dayton Flight at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Additionally, the BobKats host the Owensboro Thoroughbreds at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at memorial Gym in the team’s second preseason game. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
The BobKats are starting their inaugural season in The Basketball League.
Four former local high school standouts are on the BobKats’ roster – Kokomo High School products Armon Bridgeforth and Marcelle Kenner, Taylor’s Peyton Johnson, and Peru’s Logan Primerano.
IUK golf takes 6th in Butler Invite
INDIANAPOLIS – The IU Kokomo men’s golf team placed sixth in the 11-team Butler Spring Invitational at Highland Golf and Country Club. The Cougars shot rounds of 297, 307 and 294 for a total of 898 in the two-day tournament which wrapped up Tuesday.
Indian Hills CC was the champion with a score of 854. Butler was second at 862 and Valparaiso third at 870.
Sam Seagrave led the Cougars with a three-round score of 221, putting him in a tie for 17th overall. Jack Barnes, Nate Slack and Harley Pugh each shot 227 for the Cougars to tie for 36th, and Corbin Robinson shot 234 for a tie for 53rd.
IUK’s McKee earns notice from RSC
IU Kokomo baseball pitcher Max McKee was named the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week Tuesday by the league.
McKee threw all nine innings of IUK’s 7-1 victory over league foe Ohio Christian on Friday. McKee dominated OCU’s batters, striking out 13 while giving up just five hits, one walk and an unearned run.
• The IUK baseball team split a pair of non-conference games at the University of Northwestern Ohio on Tuesday. The Cougars pounded UNO 15-3 in the opening game, then fell 7-4 in the second game. Details were not available.
IUK (14-14) returns to action this weekend at River States Conference rival Midway University. The squads play a game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.