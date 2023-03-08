KHS says go online for regional tickets
Tickets for the Class 4A boys basketball regional on Saturday at Logansport can only be purchased online at the following link: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=30039.
The two games are Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Noblesville at 4 p.m. and Kokomo vs. Fort Wayne North at 7 p.m. The winners advance to semistate play on March 18.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, one hour before the first game. Fans should note that a ticket is good for both games and Logansport will not clear the gym after the first game.
IWU women crush opening NAIA foe
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan University crushed Southwestern Christian 99-53 Tuesday night in the opening round of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament. IWU left no doubt who was in charge early on, taking a 28-10 lead after a quarter, and a 53-21 lead into halftime.
Former Northwestern High School player Klair Merrell was one of six Wildcats in double figures. She scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. She also hit both her free throws and had three rebounds and two assists.
IWU (29-3), the top seed in the Liston Bracket, advances to face the winner of Tuesday’s Midamerica Nazarene vs. Georgetown (Ky.) game at 7 p.m. tonight at IWU.
Cougars bow out of NAIA hoops tourney
WICHITA, Kan. — After the IU Kokomo and Kansas Wesleyan basketball teams were tied at halftime, Wesleyan took control in the second half to beat the Cougars 82-63 Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament.
IUK (23-9) and Kansas Wesleyan (26-4) were tied 34-all at halftime, but Wesleyan outscored the Cougars 48-29 in the second half, eliminating the Cougars.
Ty Wills led IUK with 16 points, Hunter White scored 11 and Xavier Hines, Zach Rinehart and Hunter Jackson scored eight each. Rinehart grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. White and Noah Harris each had three assists.
IUK baseball wins 5th straight game
IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus 12-7 on Tuesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for the Cougars’ fifth straight win.
IUPUC took a lead with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, but IUK responded with four in the bottom of the frame, three each in the fifth and sixth, and two in the seventh.
Riley Garczynski was the key batter for the Cougars. He went 2 for 4 with a double and four runs batted in. Garrett Lupoi was 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI. Jack Leverenz, Gavin Smith and Dylan Janke each drove in a run.
Reliever Brandon Bultemeier got the win for the Cougars (11-7), who are next in action at IU Southeast Friday and Saturday.
• IUK beat Oakland City 10-3 Monday at Huntingburg to complete a three-game sweep in River States Conference play.
Luke Barnes went 2 for 4, drove in four runs and scored two runs to lead the Cougars (3-0 RSC). He belted a two-run home run to knot the score after Oakland City had jumped in front. Dylan Steele, the second of four IUK pitchers, earned the win.
2 Cougar athletes win league awards
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Feb. 27-March 5 include IUK women’s tennis player Gabbie Orlando and IUK baseball player Lucas Letsinger.
Orlando has played No. 1 singles in three of IUK’s four matches and has also posted doubles results in the first three as well. She is 2-1 in her singles matches.
Letsinger pitched six innings in the IUK’s 9-2 win over Oakland City on Sunday. He allowed just one hit and one run, struck out nine and walked one. That victory was the middle game of a three-game sweep of the Mighty Oaks.
