Academic All-State has 9 area players
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its 2022 Academic All-State selections.
Eighty-two seniors (40 boys and 42 girls) were chosen as first-team Academic All-State. Impressively, nine KT-area players made first teams — Northwestern’s Eli Edwards, Western’s Evan Kretz, Maconaquah’s Hayden Maiben, Lewis Cass’ Tristin Miller and Tipton’s Nate Powell on the boys side and Lewis Cass’ Kendal Johnson, Taylor’s Kelsi Langley, Mac’s Lilly Maple and Peru’s Cate Wolfe on the girls side.
In addition, 378 more boys and 452 more girls were recognized as honorable mention.
Area boys earning honorable mention were: Western’s Dylan Bryant, Dylan Collins and Parker Dean; Peru’s Matt Ross and Eli Walters; Mac’s Brennan Bailey; Tri-Central’s Jace Cassity; Carroll’s Will Eldridge; and Tipton’s Aden Tolle.
Area girls earning honorable mention were: Western’s Ella Biggs, Karson Lechner, Audrey Rassel and Michaela Stewart; Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels, Olivia Hemmerich and Chloe McClain; Eastern’s Kara Otto and Jacey Richmond; Mac’s Molly Nord and Ava Snyder; Tipton’s Macy Earl and Ella Wolfe; Taylor’s Emma Good; and Peru’s Jenna Watkins.
IBCA-member head coaches may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale and a class rank in the upper 25% of one’s class. Traditionally, the IBCA has required an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24, but those requirements were waived for the second straight year because of the pandemic.
IUK baseball goes 1-1 to start week
The IU Kokomo baseball team split a pair of one-run games at home to start the week. On Monday, the Cougars beat Georgetown of Kentucky 6-5. On Tuesday, the Cougars fell 5-4 to Madonna of Michigan.
Monday, the Cougars scored six runs in the opening two frames to stake enough of a lead to withstand Georgetown’s effort.
Pat Mills got the scoreboard moving with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Leverenz added an RBI double. Leverenz led the IUK offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Luke Barnes and Tahj Borom each went 2 for 4 with a run. Lucas Letsinger started for IUK and threw four innings with three runs, seven hits, a walk and a strikeout. Garrison Brege and Ethan Leslie combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings to close the game. Leslie got the save with two strikeouts and no walks or hits in 1 1/3 frames.
On Tuesday against Madonna, Jarod Gillespie led IUK’s effort, going 2 for 5 with RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. Bryce Lenz went 2 for 4. Starter Mason Whiteley took the loss.
IUK (9-7) visits Rio Grande on Friday and Saturday.
Hurricanes swim well in Central Divisionals
CARMEL — Howard County Aquatics sent a contingent of 12 swimmers to the Central Divisional meet over the weekend. The Hurricanes came away with wins in 11 events and strong swims across the board.
Catherine Bath, Charlie Brewer, Maryn Sims and Milla Hawkins led the local squad with individual titles. In addition, Andrew Jay, Talon Hawkins, Macie McQuinn, Spencer Dunn, Zander Forman, Mia Hall, Shanna Fowler and Caden Kerns all swam personal bests.
Brewer, Sims and Hawkins will swim this weekend in the 14-and-under state meet at IUPUI. Bath and Hawkins along with previously qualified swimmers Macee Reckard and Aubrey Simmons will compete in the senior state meet in two weeks at Elkhart.
