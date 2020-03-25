Hoosier Conference names hoops teams
The Hoosier Conference recently announced its all-conference selections for girls basketball and boys basketball.
Every school in the 10-team conference is guaranteed a first-team representative in the HC’s process. There are 18 first-team players for both girls and boys. The first-place and second-place teams receive three picks apiece, the next four teams receive two picks apiece, and the bottom four teams receive one pick apiece.
On the girls side, league champion Northwestern is represented on the first team by Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell, sixth-place Tipton has Ella Wolfe and Ashlee Schram, seventh-place Western has Haley Scott and 10th-place Cass has Paxtyn Hicks.
Layden and Bostic closed their careers as four-time all-conference players.
The 10 honorable mention selections include Northwestern’s Ellie Boyer and McKenna Layden, Tipton’s Abigail Parker and Western’s Sadie Harding.
On the boys side, third-place Northwestern is represented on the first team by Tayson Parker and Nathan Bennett, fifth-place Tipton has Noah Wolfe and Ben Humrichous, seventh-place Cass has Easton Good and ninth-place Western has Kyle Sanders.
The 10 honorable mention selections include Northwestern’s Eli Edwards and Mason Estle, Tipton’s Nate Powell and Cass’ Tyler Johnson.
BSU’s El-Amin says he’s transferring
MUNCIE — Ball State basketball player Ishmael El-Amin announced on Tuesday he plans to transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
He started all 31 of the Cardinals’ games in the 2019-20 season, helping Ball State win a share of the Mid-American Conference’s West Division title. The Cardinals finished 18-13 overall and 11-7 in the MAC.
El-Amin averaged 13.8 points and 2.3 assists per game, ranking second on the team in both categories. He led the Cardinals in both 3-pointers made (77) and 3-point accuracy (39.3%). He was a third-team all-conference pick.
“I think the world of Ish,” Ball State coach James Whitford said in a statement to the Muncie Star-Press. “My job as his coach is to support him. He has decided he wants to find a new home, and we will support him. We wish him the very best. Ish is a good kid and a great player. I know he will be very successful in life going forward.”
