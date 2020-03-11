Kings’ Good collects IBCA recognition
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s players of the week for March 2-7 include Lewis Cass senior Easton Good.
Good finished his career with a bang. In an 88-74 sectional loss to Winamac, the 6-foot-1 guard scored a career-high 40 points. He shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-land, and he knocked down 12 of 14 free throw attempts. The Miami University (Ohio) baseball commit added nine rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Good and South Bend St. Joseph’s J.R. Konieczny shared District 1 honors.
Bethel sweeps IUK in baseball twinbill
Bethel University beat IU Kokomo by scores of 5-4 and 3-0 in a baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Municipal Stadium.
In the opener, IUK held a 3-2 lead going into the ninth inning, but Bethel pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead.
Austin Weiler went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead the Cougars. He scored two runs and drove in one. Noah Hurlock was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Chad Garisek also was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Bryce Lenz was 2 for 2.
In the second game, the Pilots held the Cougars to one hit in taking the 3-0 win. Garisek had IUK’s lone hit.
Noah Richardson took the tough-luck loss in the second game. He pitched six innings, allowed five hits and three runs (one earned), struck out three and walked one.
IUK (11-10) returns to River States Conference action Friday when it hosts Midway.
White, Poole earn conference awards
Franklin College pitcher Gavin White and Indiana University Kokomo pitcher Renton Poole received recognition from their respective conferences for their play last week.
White, a Western product, won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week and Poole won River States Conference Pitcher of the Week.
White had a dominant outing against Hope College on Saturday, allowing one hit over six shutout innings. He started the game with five no-hit innings. The Grizzly freshman finished with five strikeouts and three walks. Franklin beat Hope 8-3 to win the rubber match of a three-game series.
White is 2-0 on the season with a 3.75 ERA. He has pitched 12 innings over three appearances.
IUK’s Poole struck out 14 over 10 innings of work last week. The right-hander from Bloomington allowed one run combined in his two outings for a 0.90 ERA. He gave up seven hits and no walks.
Poole is 1-1 on the season with a 2.77 ERA. He has pitched 13 innings over three appearances.
Kokomo Babe Ruth to hold signups
The Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth baseball program will hold signups from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and again from 4-6 p.m. on March 21. Both sessions will take place at Hot Box Pizza, 2116 E. Markland Ave. The league fee is $150.
Tryouts are scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 18 at Huston Park. Tryouts are for any players who are new to the league this year.
3 area officials set for hoops regionals
Three KT-area basketball officials will work regional games Saturday.
Camden’s Chad Myers is assigned to the Class 4A Logansport Regional, Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard is at Southport (4A) and Galveston’s Gary Chambers is at South Bend Washington (3A).
