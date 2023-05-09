Childers scores hole-in-one
PERU — Adam Childers recorded a hole-in-one while playing Sunday at Leaning Tree G.C. He used a 6-iron to ace No. 8, which plays 177 yards. Adam Truax and Arnie Truax witnessed the shot.
WMS bowling team advances
The Western Middle School bowling team finished second at a regional tournament Saturday at Heritage Lanes in Kokomo. There were bowlers competing from centers in Kokomo, Lebanon, Noblesville, Lafayette and Monticello.
The top four scores for a school combine to make the team score. The top four scores for Western were Braydin Shock with a four-game series of 726, Jordan Long with a 564, Lucas Binkerd with a 467 and Matthew Atherton with a 447. The team qualified for semistate to be held Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
Local bowlers winning their division, and also qualifying for semistate as individuals, were Shock (sixth grade boys), Kokomo’s Nathan Lay (eighth grade boys) with a 710 series and Tri-Central’s Mallik Ballestero (seventh grade boys) with a 662 series. Western’s Miranda Smith won the eighth grade girls division with a 752 series, but has a class trip and cannot attend semistate.
Also qualifying for semistate were: Taylor’s Lillian Phillips (eighth grade girls, second place, 592 series); Options Charter School’s Austin Yard (seventh grade boys, second, 653); Eastern’s Kensley Beasley (sixth grade girls, second, 429); and Western’s Long (sixth grade boys, third, 564).
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
