6 locals slated for showcase
Six KT-area high school basketball standouts are on the rosters for next month’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase. The girls event is at 12:30 p.m. June 15 at Ben Davis High School. The boys event is June 17 at Brownsburg High School and players are split into two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.
Kokomo junior Flory Bidunga, Tipton sophomore Grady Carpenter and Blue Devil junior Nolan Swan, and Carroll junior Chris Huerta have been picked to participate in the boys showcase.
Carroll junior Alli Harness and Northwestern junior Anna Bishir are participating in the girls showcase. Outgoing NW coach Kathie Layden is on the girls showcase coaching staff.
Both showcases are held during the NCAA’s scholastic viewing period where college coaches can attend in person. The events are open to the public. Admission is $5.
Shock, Yard reach bowling state
ANDERSON — Western Middle School bowler Braydin Shock finished second for the sixth grade boys at the semistate tournament Saturday at Championship Lanes. Shock had games of 192, 191, 183 and 177 for a 743 series. He missed winning by only four pins.
Austin Yard from Options Charter School finished fifth for the seventh grade boys with games of 171, 159, 192 and 128 for a 650 series.
Shock and Yard advanced to the state finals on Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl in Lafayette.
No other local bowlers qualified for the state finals. Taylor’s Lillian Phillips (eighth grade girls) finished sixth with a 574 series. Kokomo’s Nathan Lay (eighth grade boys) was 10th with 660. Tri-Central’s Mallik Ballestero (seventh grade boys) was 14th with 544. Western’s Jordan Long (sixth grade boys) was 11th with 447. Eastern’s Kensley Beasley (sixth grade girls) was sixth with 437.
The Western team of Shock, Long, Lucas Binkerd (seventh grade) and Matthew Atherton (sixth grade) was 10th and did not advance.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
Officials to work baseball sectionals
Eleven members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA baseball sectionals, which open next week.
Phil Notaro, Jeff Pavey and Zach Keller all have been assigned to the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional at Municipal Stadium.
The other officials and their assignments are: Dan Adams (Northwestern); Scott Mason (Eastern, at Highland Park); Tom Clark (North Central); Jason Bales (Lapel); Erik Hartman (Park Tudor); James Coy (Delphi); David Kinder (Delphi); and Travis Stephens (Caston).
IHSAA changes free throw rules
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One-and-ones are done in high school basketball.
Beginning next school year in IHSAA basketball games, teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus” instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) basketball rules committee, then by the NFHS board of directors. The NFHS announced the changes Monday.
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.
IWU’s Sanders earns notice from CL
Former Western High School athlete Kyle Sanders was named to the honorable mention team of the All-Crossroads League men’s golf squad Tuesday when the league announced its postseason golf awards.
The all-HL team included 10 players and the honorable mention list six more. Sanders is a sophomore on the IWU squad.
Pearce scores ace at Legion
Myles Pearce hit a hole in one recently during a round at the American Legion G.C. Pearce used a driver to score a one on hole No. 12, which was playing 308 yards. Drew Smith and Zyaire Kelley Smalley witnessed Pearce’s ace.
