Tigers are favorites in tennis sectional
Northwestern’s girls tennis team once again is the team to beat in the Kokomo Sectional.
The Tigers are five-time defending sectional champions. They won four in a row in 2016-19. Following the cancellation of the 2020 season, they resumed their reign last year.
The Tigers bring a 14-1 record into this year’s sectional. Eastern (14-3), Western (11-4) and Kokomo (13-7) also enjoyed solid regular seasons, but the Tigers beat all three of those teams in dual matches.
The IHSAA drew pairings Monday. In today’s opening round, Northwestern faces Taylor in one match while Western takes on Tipton in the other match. The Panthers just beat the Blue Devils 5-0 Monday to close the regular season.
The semifinal round is Thursday. Eastern faces the Northwestern-Taylor winner while Kokomo faces the Western-Tipton winner. The championship is Friday.
The following are pairings for the Logansport and Peru sectionals.
LOGAN SECTIONAL
M1: Delphi vs. Cass
M2: Carroll vs. Twin Lakes
M3: Logansport vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
PERU SECTIONAL
M1: Peru vs. Wabash
M2: Northfield vs. Maconaquah
M3: Manchester vs. M1 winner
M4: Southwood vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Thunder’s Trine earns All-Region selection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has announced its Division III All-Region teams and former Kokomo Wildkat standout Ellie Trine is one of the 384 honorees.
Trine, who plays at Trine University in Angola, earned a second-team selection. Previously, she won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Position Player of the Year award.
Trine has started every game in center field for the Thunder and leads the team in multiple offensive categories including batting average (.412), on-base percentage (.500) and hits (54).
The Thunder will begin competition in the NCAA D-III Angola Super Regional on Friday when they face off with Case Western Reserve University at 2 p.m.
Day knocks in ace at Tipton Municipal
TIPTON — Kenny Day hit a hole-in-one Tuesday at Tipton Municipal. Day, who is Tipton High School’s boys golf coach, aced No. 8. He used a 4-hybrid to cover the 158 yards.
Bob Howe, Morris Shirley and Bruce Poindexter witnessed the shot. It was Day’s third career hole-in-one, all at Tipton Municipal.
