Tennis sectionals begin play today
The IHSAA on Monday drew sectional pairings for the girls tennis state tournament. Sectionals begin today.
The Kokomo Sectional’s opening round is today and has two matches: Tipton vs. Taylor, and Kokomo vs. four-time defending champion Northwestern. The semifinal round is Thursday and has Western vs. the Tipton-Taylor winner and Eastern vs. the Kokomo-Northwestern winner. The championship is Friday.
At the Logansport Sectional, Carroll and Cass will meet in a semifinal match. At the Peru Sectional, Maconaquah and Manchester will meet in one semifinal match, and Peru will face the Northfield-Wabash winner in the other semifinal match.
HCA swimmers score wins at Valpo meet
Swimmers from the Howard County Aquatics Club racked up 11 victories this weekend at the Valpo Spring Classic in Valparaiso.
Aubrey Simmons won the 400 free, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke in competition in the 13-14 age group.
Jenaka Hawkins won the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke in the 15-and-over age group. In that same age group, Macee Reckard won the 200 free and 100 backstroke, and Catherine Bath won the 100 butterfly.
Franklin’s Bixler receives big honor
FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s athletic department recently honored baseball player Ryan Bixler with the Wil B. Nelp Award as Franklin’s top male senior student-athlete.
Bixler, a former Lewis Cass standout, has carved out several spots in the Franklin baseball’s record book during his four years with the program during a time when the Grizzlies have compiled a 98-35 record with two HCAC Tournament championships and two appearances in NCAA D-III regionals. He became the program’s home run king and runs scored leader this year. He enters his final post-season with 38 career home runs and 187 runs scored and his 163 career RBI rank second in program history.
Freed scores ace at Harbour Trees
Mike Freed recently hit a hole-in-one while playing in in the IGA State Seniors Four-Ball Championship at Harbour Trees G.C. Noblesville. Using a 9-iron, he aced No. 18, which played 155 yards.
Larry Nicholet, Mike Bell and Dave Williamson witnessed the shot. It was Freed’s 12th hole-in-one, but the first one in a tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.