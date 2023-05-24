IUK’s Jones playing in NAIA golf tourney
SILVIS, Ill. — IU Kokomo graduate student Brandi Jones shot a 7-over 78 on Tuesday in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at TPC Deere Run, home of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.
Jones is tied for 49th in the 156-player field. There’s a cut after today’s second round. Individuals must be inside the Top 40 to continue through the final two rounds.
Jones is playing in the NAIA tournament for the second straight year. She earned a spot in this year’s field by winning the River States Conference’s tournament. The Maconaquah product has six individual tournament wins and four additional top-five finishes to her credit in the 2022-2023 season.
IUK’s Letsinger headed to Ball State
MUNCIE — Ball State baseball coach Rich Maloney has added pitcher Lucas Letsinger to the Cardinals’ 2023 recruiting class.
Letsinger is transferring from IU Kokomo where he played two seasons. As a sophomore in 2023, he was named the River States Conference’s Pitcher of the Year after posting a 7-3 record and 2.28 ERA and holding opponents to a .194 batting average. He had 92 strikeouts against 19 walks in 86.2 innings.
“Lucas had an outstanding season at IU Kokomo. He has a loose arm, with a good upside. Lucas is highly competitive and has three quality pitches. We are excited to welcome him into our Ball State family,” Maloney said in a press release.
Winamac names Springer as coach
WINAMAC — Winamac High School on Monday announced the selection of Mike Springer as the Warriors’ new boys basketball coach.
Springer previously coached at Eastern. He stepped down following the 2021-22 season. He compiled a 97-117 record over nine seasons. Prior to that, he coached the Eastern girls basketball team for five seasons in 2004-08.
Springer’s boys teams at Eastern ended a pair of long droughts. His 2015-16 team went 21-6 and won the program’s first sectional title since 1956. His 2020-21 team won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, the Comets’ first league title since 1965.
Springer replaces Cameron Bennington, who left Winamac after one season to replace Mike Lewis as Western’s coach. The Warriors went 9-16 last season, marking their fourth straight losing season.
