Bellar leads Cardinals to 2nd place in MAC
ATHENS, Ala. — The Ball State men’s golf team took second place in the Mid-American Conference tournament at Canebrake G.C. Northern Illinois edged the Cardinals by four strokes for the title.
Former Peru standout Kash Bellar led Ball State and took fourth place overall with a three-round total of 215. That included a sizzling 4-under 68 in the second round and a 1-under 71 in the final round. He recorded an eagle on the par-five, 566-yard No. 2 to start off the final round.
Also for BSU, former Tipton standout Griffin Hare shot 224 (73-73-78) and tied for 22nd place.
Bellar and teammate Carter Smith made the all-tournament team. Smith tied for fifth place.
“I’m so darn proud of the fight all our guys showed this week. I challenged them to be big after day one and they responded, we moved up the leaderboard and competed our tails off to the very end,” BSU coach Mike Fleck said in a story on the school’s website. “Kash and Carter finished on the all-tournament team and every single player contributed this week. No doubt this will fuel us to get back here next year and contend again.”
The Cardinals have hopes of continuing their season by earning an invitation to the newly founded National Golf Invitational (NGI). The Cardinals are eligible for a potential bid after ending the regular season with a win percentage above .500 against D-I teams.
Speedway postpones tonight’s schedule
The Kokomo Speedway’s High Limits Sprint Car Series race scheduled for tonight has been postponed after the persistent rain since Sunday.
Officials are working on a make-up date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.