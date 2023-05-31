IWU baseball falls in elimination game
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Indiana Wesleyan baseball team’s run in the NAIA World Series came to an end Tuesday with a 6-4 loss to Southeastern in an elimination game.
IWU scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead, but top-seeded Southeastern scored three in the sixth to draw even. After IWU scored a single run in the top of the seventh, Southeastern scored three in the bottom of the frame to take control.
Former Carroll standout Will Eldridge pitched in relief for IWU. He pitched two innings and allowed three hits and no runs. The freshman struck out two and walked none.
The Wildcats went 2-2 in their World Series debut. They finished the season 41-20-1.
Benedict hits ace at American Legion
Kokomo’s Ian Benedict scored a hole-in-one during a round Monday at the American Legion G.C. Benedict used a 9-iron to ace hole No. 14, which was playing 150 yards. Troy Benedict, Steve Dillon and Ben Dillon witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.