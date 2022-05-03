IU Kokomo’s Jones wins RSC honor
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named Indiana University Kokomo graduate student Brandi Jones its Women’s Golfer of the Week for April 25-May 1.
The award come after Jones won the individual title in the RSC tournament and was named the conference’s Women’s Golfer of the Year.
The Maconaquah product shot a 1-under 71 in the final round of the conference tournament to win medalist by three shots. She had an 84 in the first round and a 79 in the second round.
Jones advances to the NAIA national tournament on May 24-27 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
IUK baseball set for RSC tourney
The River States Conference baseball tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. It’s a six-team, double-elimination tournament. IU Kokomo is the No. 3 seed.
Regular-season champ and No. 1 seed Indiana University Southeast (35-13, 20-4 RSC) plays the first game vs. No. 6 seed Rio Grande (23-30, 10-12) at 11 a.m. Thursday.
No. 2 seed Point Park (34-12, 18-6) squares off vs. No. 5 seed Oakland City (28-19, 11-11) in the second game of the opening day at 3 p.m.
IUK (26-19, 16-7) faces No. 4 seed Midway (17-29, 13-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday to complete the first day of action.
The championship continues with three games each on Friday and Saturday following the same schedule of 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The championship round is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. with another championship game if necessary at 3 p.m.
2 new sports gain IHSAA designation
The Board of Directors of the IHSAA on Monday voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball to its new Emerging Sport Process.
By earning the designation as an emerging sport, the IHSAA will now provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program. Both sports will now be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies.
For a sport to become officially recognized and an IHSAA state tournament be sponsored, 50% of the membership must be participating in the sport. The IHSAA currently has 407 member schools around the state.
Mims records ace at Wildcat Creek
Mike Mims hit a hole-in-one Friday at Wildcat Creek G.C. He aced No. 17, using a pitching wedge to cover the 149 yards. It’s his sixth career hole-in-one.
Gary Roberts, Don Zimmerman and Denny Cullison witnessed the shot.
