IUK volleyball duo earns NAIA honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo — IU Kokomo volleyball seniors Erinn Adam and Lizzie Sokeland, a pair of former Bloomington South teammates, earned notice when the NAIA named its postseason All-American squads Tuesday.
Adam was named second team All-American, and Sokeland received honorable mention. The NAIA honor squads consisted of 14-member first team, 14-member second team, 14-member third team, and an honorable mention list. Adam is the second player in IUK history and third in River States Conference history to take a spot on the second team.
Adam and Sokeland, both middle blockers, helped IUK post a 24-6 record including 2-1 in the NAIA national tournament and a trip to the finals in Sioux City, Iowa. IUK’s loss in pool play at the national finals was to Missouri Baptist, which went on to win the national championship.
Cougars open RSC baseball on Thursday
The IU Kokomo baseball squad has the fourth seed in the River States Conference Baseball Championship and will square off with No. 3 seed Point Park at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the tourney venue, VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The double-elimination tournament features the top six squads in the RSC. The champion will earn an automatic berth to the NAIA tournament. RSC regular-season champion IU Southeast is the No. 1 seed and already has an automatic berth to the NAIA tourney.
IUSE plays the tourney’s opener against No. 6 Midway at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by No. 2 Asbury vs. No. 5 Rio Grande.
IUK finished 28-18 in the regular season and 16-10 in the RSC. Point Park was 34-12 overall and 20-7 in the RSC. IUK went 2-1 against Point Park in RSC play this season, winning a series played on the road April 23-24.
Western wrestlers fare well in meets
AVON — Western wrestlers Tanner Tishner, Mitchell Betz, Wade Ryan, Braydon Erb and Hayden Shepherd had strong showings in the Indiana State Wrestling Association’s freestyle and Greco state meets over the weekend. Freestyle and Greco are Olympic styles.
The tournaments are separated by age and weight weight. In the freestyle competition, Tishner won his division, Betz had a third-place finish, Ryan and Erb had fourth-place showings and Shepherd was fifth. In the Greco competition, Tisher won another title and Betz and Ryan had third-place showings.
Tishner’s two titles, which came in the 106-pound division of the 16U age grouping, allowed him to complete a triple crown. He earlier had won a folkstyle title. Folkstyle is high school style.
Tisher will have the opportunity to travel on Team Indiana for 16U national duals in June as well as freestyle and Greco nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, for individual competition in July.
Earlier this year, Tishner placed sixth in the folkstyle nationals.
