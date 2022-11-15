KHS football tickets available online
Kokomo’s football team will host New Prairie in the Class 4A North Semistate at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo announced presale tickets for the general public are available online at: public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=23313&p=34515. Tickets are $12. For those who wait to purchase at the gate on game night, it will be cash only.
High school students must purchase their presale tickets in the athletic office. Students may purchase tickets for a discounted rate of $5 through the assistance of the city.
IUK men’s basketball wins league opener
The IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat visiting IU East 84-77 Tuesday for a 1-0 start in the River States Conference.
Down 61-55 with 11:30 remaining, IUK ripped off an 18-2 run to take control. Dell DeMeyers scored five points during the run and Ty Willis and Darian Porch had four apiece.
Hunter White led the Cougars (5-1 overall) with an all-action line of 24 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds. Willis scored 16 points, Porch scored 14 and Noah Harris had eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.