IUK volley traveling for NAIA 1st round
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team will travel to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, on Saturday for a match in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.
It’s a 48-team tournament with 36 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections. IUK (28-8) earned the River States Conference’s automatic bid. No. 21-ranked Northwestern (17-10) received an at-large bid. The Cougars are making their eighth tournament appearance and the Red Raiders are making their 17th.
The Cougars swept the RSC’s regular-season and tournament titles. They have a 17-match winning streak during which time they’ve dropped only three sets.
The opening round is held on campus sites. The 24 winners advance to the national site in Sioux City, Iowa, for two days of pool play from Nov. 30-Dec. 1. From there, pool winners advance to an elimination bracket.
IUK basketball teams split with Brescia
OWENSBORO, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s basketball teams visited Brescia University on Tuesday to kick off River States Conference play.
In the men’s game, the Cougars beat Brescia 68-58. Winners of four in a row, the Cougars moved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
IUK bolted to a 44-30 halftime lead thanks to hot 3-point shooting. The Cougars made nine triples in the half. Noah Harris led the way with three while Trequan Spivey and Allante Harper each had two.
Brescia closed to within six points with just under a minute left in the game, but IUK converted free throws down the stretch to fend off the Bearcats.
In the women’s game, Brescia beat the Cougars 57-42, dropping IUK to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the RSC. Sierra Peete led the Cougars with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Hunt, Ennis roll top HS bowling scores
Western’s Carter Hunt led the way in Friday’s high school bowling at Heritage Lanes with a 405 series. He rolled games of 200 and 205. Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis followed with a 403 series on games of 190 and 213.
Carter Hunt and Ennis were followed on the leader board by: Western’s Haydn Hunt (228 and 160 games, 388 series); Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (235-147, 382); Taylor’s Owen Shimer (182-188, 370); Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (197-146, 343); Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (172-168, 340); Taylor’s Luke Phillips (195-140, 335); and Eastern’s Parker Rogers (167-158, 325). Western’s Justin Davis had a 191 JV game.
Pulsipher rolled nine strikes in his 235 game.
For the girls, Western’s Melea Morgan had games of 168 and 153 for a 321 series. She was followed by: Western’s Harlee Reel (161-154, 315); Western’s Marianna Hunt (125-188, 313); Eastern’s Kennedy Horner (126-150, 376); Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (122-151, 373); and Western’s Allie Boyle (151-120, 271).
Western’s boys defeated Taylor and Western’s girls defeated Eastern. Kokomo defeated Tri-Central. This Friday the undefeated Western boys will face the undefeated Western girls.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
