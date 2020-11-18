Comets defeat Bruins in girls swim opener
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s girls swimming and diving team topped Blackford 100-67 in the Comets’ season opener Tuesday.
“After last-minute lineup changes and changing the meet to be at our pool, we got our first meet in the books,” coach Sarah Nibert said. “The girls were excited and swam really well. Blackford was a fun team to swim against.”
Triple winners Lauryn Shane and Lola Williams led the Comets. Individually, Shane won the 200 individual medley (2:46.60) and 500 free (6:22.09) and Williams won the 100 freestyle (1:03.69) and 100 backstroke (1:11.57). They teamed with Layne Shedron and Grace VanBibber to win the 400 free relay (4:47.36).
Also for Eastern, VanBibber, Johanna Hanneken, Marra Shook and Shedron teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:29.88), Erin Matheny was tops in the 200 free (2:31.67), Belle Ewing touched first in the 50 free (:30.50) and Leah Jordan won the diving program (176.65).
TC girls basketball picks up road win
PONETO — Tri-Central’s girls basketball team beat Southern Wells 58-36 Tuesday night.
Kenadie Fernung led TC (2-1) with 26 points. Brittany Temple backed her with 11 points, Abby Hoback had nine and Allie Younce had six.
“We tried to play a lot faster [Tuesday] and really get out and run,” coach Mathew Corn said. “We really did a good job of running our lanes, but just rushed a bit on the shot. Kenadie Fernung had a nice game with 26 and Brittany Temple did a really good job of being our floor general. We will play as fast as she can make us go.
“Defensively, we tried to do some new things and the girls really responded well. Abby Hoback came off the bench and had a really nice game as that third scorer.”
Comets fall to S’wood in girls basketball
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s girls basketball team dropped a 56-44 decision to visiting Southwood on Tuesday.
“Very proud of the fight and determination the girls brought [Tuesday],” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “Our pregame talk consisted of ways we need to get better as a team. I thought we came together and made a lot of strides on getting better.”
Jacey Richmond led the Comets with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tara Wagoner also scored 12 points.
Also for Eastern (0-3), Addison Budde had eight points and eight rebounds, Macy Coan had six points and seven rebounds and Kassidy Fritch scored four points, dished three assists and took four steals.
Tigers’ Layden earns state recognition
Northwestern girls basketball standout McKenna Layden was named the IBCA/Franciscan Health co-Player of the Week for District 2 for Nov. 9-14.
Layden led the Tigers to a 3-0 week. First, the 6-foot-2 sophomore guard posted a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 61-47 victory over West Lafayette. Next, she recorded 27 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in a 63-26 rout of Rochester. She capped the week with 19 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in a 54-38 victory over Tippecanoe Valley.
Anderson’s Tyra Ford was the other honoree for District 2. The IUPUI recruit had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Fishers. She followed with 49 points and 18 rebounds in a victory over Richmond.
