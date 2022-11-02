Opening week is here for girls basketball
It’s the opening week of the girls basketball season.
Three KT-area teams open tonight. Kokomo hosts Blackford, Taylor hosts Wabash and Carroll hosts Frankfort.
The following is this week’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
Blackford at Kokomo
Wabash at Taylor
Frankfort at Carroll
THURSDAY
Frankton at Tri-Central
FRIDAY
Eastern at Western (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
Peru at Oak Hill
SATURDAY
Northwestern at Twin Lakes
Cass at Eastern (varsity only, 7 p.m.)
Tri-Central at Morristown tourney (2 games)
Wesleyan’s Collins garners MSFA honor
The Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) on Monday named Indiana Wesleyan junior Ethan Collins its Mideast Special Teams Player of the Week.
Collins, a Northwestern High School product, handles place-kicking and punting for the NAIA No. 5-ranked Wildcats (7-1 overall, 5-0 MSFA).
In Saturday’s 22-6 victory at Siena Heights, Collins kicked three field goals (22 yards, 42 and 26) and one extra point. In addition, the Wildcat junior placed five of his six punts inside the 20-yard line. Two of his punts exceeded 50 yards.
In the NAIA national stats, Collins ranks No. 20 in kicking points (53) and No. 28 in punting average (38.3). He is tied for 14th in field goals made (nine).
“Ethan has had big shoes fill this year, and I am proud of how he has not backed down from those expectations,” IWU coach Jordan Langs said in a release.
IWU hosts rival Taylor University at noon on Saturday.
IUK’s Hoopingarner earns RSC award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo women’s soccer player Keely Hoopingarner was named the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday in the league’s weekly awards.
Hoopingarner, a senior forward, scored both goals in IUK’s 2-1 win over Carlow. She also took seven shots in IUK’s 2-0 loss to Point Park on Saturday. She fired off 16 shots for the week. With her goals against Carlow, she took over the conference scoring lead for goals (19) and points (44).
IUK’s next action is Nov. 9 when the Cougars host an opponent to be determined in the league tourney.
KHS has grid tickets available online
Kokomo’s football team will play for the Sectional 20 championship Friday night when it hosts Mississinewa at Walter Cross Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Kokomo’s athletic department has advance tickets available online at: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=22360&p=33223. Tickets are $7.
Tickets will be available at the gate on Friday night.
XC official Whitcomb receives honor
Kokomo’s Stuart Whitcomb was honored by the IHSAA as its 2022-23 Outstanding Cross Country Official on Saturday at the state meet.
Whitcomb was selected by a committee representing 24 officials associations in Indiana. More than 6,000 officials are licensed by the IHSAA across all its sports.
A member of the North Central Officials Association, Whitcomb has overseen 22 sectionals, 19 regionals, 11 semistates and six state finals meets in 30 years as a cross country official. Additionally he’s also worked nine state track meets.
Whitcomb is retired from teaching after 38 years in the Lewis Cass School Corporation where he co-founded the Elementary Fun Run in 1980. The Fun Run is now in its 43rd year.
