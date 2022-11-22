Bostic helps Illini go to 5-0
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ women’s basketball team breezed past Oakland University 84-55 Monday to move to 5-0.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini. She also had an assist and a blocked shot. She was 3 of 3 from the field, making her 20 of 27 (74.1%) on the season.
Illinois faces Charlotte on Friday and Delaware on Saturday in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
IUK’s White honored by RSC
The River States Conference named IU Kokomo guard Hunter White its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 14-20.
White scored 24 points in IUK’s only game of the week, an 84-77 victory over IU East in RSC play. White also recorded five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
The Cougars (5-1) play a pair of games this weekend in Kingsport, Tennessee. They face Union College at 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Shawnee State University of Ohio at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Taflinger, Flederbach picked for HOF
The Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 includes former Howard County swim standouts Brooke Taflinger and Kait Flederbach.
Taflinger swam at Kokomo High School where she reached the IHSAA state finals four times and registered six top-three finishes. In 2000, she became Kokomo’s first female individual event state champion by winning the 200 individual medley in 2:03.21, then capped the day by winning the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.
Taflinger swam one season at the University of Florida before transferring to Indiana where she was a two-time Big Ten champion in the 400 IM.
Flederbach swam at Western through her sophomore year, making state twice and medaling twice each time. She transferred to Westfield where she was a three-time state champion over her junior and senior seasons. In college, she earned seven All-American honors in relays in three years at Arizona before finishing at IU. In the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, she finished sixth in the 50-meter freestyle as a 20-year-old.
