Western girls roll in season opener
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s girls basketball team led by 20 points at halftime and cruised to a comfortable victory over visiting North Miami on Tuesday night in the season opener for both schools. The Panthers led 14-6 after a quarter, 33-13 at halftime and 44-17 after three frames.
Post player Caroline Long led Western with 18 points and eight rebounds. Ella Biggs and McKenna Smith scored eight each.
“I thought our kids played really well four our first game,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “There’s obviously some things to fix, but I think overall the intensity and effort that we’re looking for was definitely there. We played a lot of kids and I felt like everybody really contributed.”
Also for Western, Mackenzie York scored six points, and Lily Long and Chloe Hunt each scored five. Kayleigh Turner took six rebounds.
“We looked really good on the offensive end. We’ve been working on some different things and the kids are doing well passing the ball and taking care of the ball,” Pflueger said. Defensively the Panther coaches stressed defensive intensity following the team’s scrimmage “and we absolutely brought it [Tuesday] night. I felt like on both sides of the ball we were pretty intense.”
Western held North Miami to 12-of-52 shooting. Kaiden Hanley led NM with 13 points. Molly Freeman scored eight.
IUK volleyball ends conference play 16-1
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past visiting Oakland City 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-14) Tuesday to close River States Conference play with a 16-1 record.
Erinn Adam led the Cougars’ attack with 12 kills on a blistering .923 hitting percentage. Lorlei Porter floored eight kills, Sidney Gerig had six and Audrey Strawsma and Maggie Connell had five apiece. Kendal Williams dished 22 assists and Kaley Lyons had 17 assists. Defensively, Adam and Gerig had three blocks apiece, Alyvia Smith had 12 digs, Chloe Trissel had 10 digs and Alexa Roberts had 10 serve receptions.
Winners of 13 in a row, the Cougars (24-8) close the regular season Saturday with a non-conference match at IU Northwest.
• The NAIA on Tuesday named Adam its national defender of the week for her play Oct. 25-31. She is the first player in IUK volley history to receive an NAIA weekly award.
Adam also was the RSC’s defender of the week.
The senior middle hitter recorded 21 total blocks in three matches (2.10 blocks per set) as the Cougars went 3-0 to secure the RSC’s regular season title and an automatic bid to the NAIA national tourney. She also scored with 31 kills on the week.
Adam had career-best nine blocks in a 3-1 win over IU Southeast. She had eight blocks in a 3-0 win over Midway, avenging the Cougars’ lone conference loss of the season.
Malson, Miller to work volleyball state finals
Two members of the North Central Indiana Officials Association have been selected to work the IHSAA volleyball state finals on Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena in Muncie.
Cindy Malson is part of the crew for the Class 2A game and Ron Miller is part of the crew for the Class 3A game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.