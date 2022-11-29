Neher playing well for Lake Forest Coll.
Former Northwestern High School athlete Katie Neher is off to a great start to her senior season with the Lake Forest College women’s basketball team. Neher is averaging 21.6 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The 5-foot-7 guard is shooting 45.7% from the field.
The Midwest Conference named Neher its Performer of the Week for Nov. 14-20 after she had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 70-60 victory over Milwaukee School of Engineering and a career-high 33 points in a 67-63 loss to Grinnell College. She shot 13-for-24 from the floor with six 3-pointers against Grinnell.
Lake Forest College is 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Midwest Conference. The Foresters are an NCAA Division-III team.
At Northwestern, Neher helped the Tigers win back-to-back Class 3A state championships. She worked as a backup on the 2018 team and as a starter on the ‘19 team.
IUK basketball teams split with Midway
MIDWAY, Ky. — The IU Kokomo basketball teams split with Midway University on Tuesday with the Cougar men’s team winning to move to 2-0 in the River States Conference and the women’s team falling to drop to 0-2 in the RSC.
The Cougar men (6-3 overall) beat Midway 58-41. Hunter White scored 16 points for the Cougars, Julien Hunter 15 and Ty Willis 14. Zach Rinehart grabbed 14 rebounds. White had four assists.
In the women’s game, Midway beat IUK 65-54. Anya Friend led the Cougars’ efforts, scoring 20 points. Mia Catey added nine points and eight rebounds. Kaylie Abriani had five assists. The Cougars fell to 0-8 overall.
The IUK men and women are next in action Saturday at home against IU Southeast. The women tip things off at 1 pm with the men following at 3.
Peru’s Robbins makes Academic All-Stars
Peru wide receiver Braxton Robbins made the Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, which honors high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.
The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Football Coaches Association announced the team Tuesday. It has 24 seniors — 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two special teams players. All are ranked in the top 5% of their class and 17 are either class valedictorian or salutatorian.
