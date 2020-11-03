Wildkats’ Callane is tennis All-Star
Kokomo boys tennis player Jon Callane is one of 36 seniors named to the 2020 Indiana All-Stars.
Callane is one of nine players on the Northwest team, which will be coached by Delta’s Tim Cleland and McCutcheon’s Rachel Purser. There are also Northeast, Southwest and Southeast teams.
The All-Star matches are scheduled for Dec. 12 at Pendleton.
2 IU Kokomo athletes earn recognition
IU Kokomo athletes Keely Hoopingarner and Brandi Jones have received recognition for their play.
Hoopingarner is a sophomore forward on the women’s soccer team. She earned River States Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
The Noblesville product led the Cougars to a 2-0 week. She scored two goals in a 3-0 victory at Oakland City and later had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Hoopingarner has 10 goals for the Cougars, who are 6-7-1.
Jones is a senior on the women’s golf team. She is No. 23 in Golfstat’s NAIA player rankings. The Maconaquah product has an adjusted scoring average of 77.99.
Jones’ fall highlights included firing a school-record 1-under 71 in the Players Club Invitational. She tied for third in that event with a 36-hole total of 148. Other highlights included winning the IU East Fall Classic and finishing fourth in the Battle at Blackthorn.
IU Kokomo baseball is No. 2 in RSC poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s baseball team was the No. 2 pick in the River States Conference’s preseason poll.
IU Southeast was picked to win the 2021 conference title after voting conducting by the RSC’s 10 head coaches. The Grenadiers earned 80 total votes and eight of the possible 10 first-place votes.
IUK received 73 total votes and the remaining two first-place votes.
In the shortened 2020 season, IUK was 12-10 overall and 6-1 in the conference when the pandemic halted play.
Point Park, Asbury and Midway completed the top five in the 10-team poll.
Postponements start to hit hoops schedule
The girls basketball schedule already has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as several local games have been postponed.
The Cass at Eastern game on Tuesday, which was going to be the area’s first game of the season, was postponed. A new date is TBD.
Other postponements include: Eastern at Western on Thursday (rescheduled for Jan. 16); Kokomo at Lebanon on Friday (rescheduled for Jan. 12); and Cass at Kokomo on Nov. 18 (new date TBD).
Carver Comm. Center plans youth basketball
The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., is planning a youth basketball league with games to begin in December.
The divisions are by grades: K-2; 3-5; 6-8; and 9-12.
The cost is $75 per individual or $400 per team. Jerseys are not included.
The deadline to enter is Nov. 20. Registration is available online at KokomoCarver.org, or in the center’s office.
Kats’ Nichols, Heath make All-NCC volley
Kokomo volleyball players Malori Nichols and Correll Heath made the All-North Central Conference team.
Nichols, an outside hitter, made the 16-player first team. Heath, a setter, made the 10-player second team.
Kokomo finished sixth in the 10-team league. McCutcheon was this year’s champion.
Young hits ace at Green Acres
Stan Young recorded his second hole-in-one of 2020 during a recent outing at Green Acres G.C.
Young used a 6-iron to ace No. 9, which played 178 yards. Todd Wolfe witnessed the shot.
