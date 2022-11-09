KHS football tickets available online
Tickets are available online for the Kokomo football team’s Class 4A regional championship game at Columbia City. The No. 7 Wildkats visit No. 9 Columbia City at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Both squads are 11-1.
To order presale tickets, visit: public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=22893&p=33910.
• Kokomo’s home girls basketball game against Harrison, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Jan. 10 to avoid a conflict with the football team’s regional game.
IUK soccer to host RSC semifinal today
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team will host IU East in a River States Conference semifinal game at 7 p.m. today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
IUK finished second in the league and advanced automatically to the semifinal round of the league tourney, along with league champ Point Park. IU East finished third and crushed Brescia 5-0 on Saturday in a quarterfinal match to reach today’s semifinal.
The Cougars take a 12-2-3 record into today’s game. IU East is 7-4-8. The Red Wolves went 5-1-4 in the RSC with their lone loss coming at the hands of IUK. The Cougars, who finished 8-1-1 in league play, beat IU East 3-0 in September at KMS.
Today’s IUK-IUE winner advances to Saturday’s championship game where it will face the winner of today’s other semifinal that pits Rio Grand vs. Point Park.
Barnard earns spot on preseason squad
Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Anthony Barnard was selected to the first team of the men’s basketball All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team by the league coaches, the league announced on Monday.
Barnard is a senior guard/forward at Purdue Northwest. He lead PNW with 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season and was named All-GLIAC in the league’s postseason awards after his junior campaign.
The league announced a five-member first team and five-member second team after preseason polling ahead of the start of the new season. Purdue NW was picked to finish 10th in the 10-team league.
Purdue Northwest opens its season on Friday with a home game against Rockhurst at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Kokomo time).
IHSVCA recognizes Layden, Schram
Local volleyball standouts McKenna Layden and Ashlee Schram were honored Monday when the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams.
Northwestern’s Layden was named to the Class 3A Northeast team. Tipton’s Schram was named to the Class 2A North Central team.
Layden floored 427 kills on a .415 hitting percentage; she ranked No. 5 in the state in the latter category. Schram floored 404 kills. Northwestern went 21-7 and Tipton finished 23-9.
The IHSVCA divides the state into four districts per class with a single 12-player team for each district.
Carroll standouts named ISCA all-state
Carroll’s Noah Falkenberg Owen Duff were honored by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Monday when the organization announced its boys soccer all-state honor squads.
Falkenberg was named third team all-state and Duff was named honorable mention. Each of the three all-state squads had 18 members and the honorable mention list contained 32. There were no class divisions.
Falkenberg dished a state-best 31 assists. Duff scored 45 goals, which ranked No. 2 in the state. Carroll went 15-3 and won the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
2 score aces at Wildcat
Two golfers hit aces recently at Wildcat Creek G.C.
On Sunday, Gary Quinnette used a 7-iron to hit a hole-in-one on No. 3. Andrew Quinnette, Devon Moyers and Chris Frazier witnessed the shot.
On Oct. 25, Ray Puterbaugh used an 8-iron to score a hole-in-one on No. 17. Tom Baird, Larry Cracraft and Mitch Yeakley were witnesses.
IUK women 0-5 after road loss
MISHAWAKA — Bethel University beat IU Kokomo 74-62 in a women’s basketball game Tuesday.
Anya Friend led IUK (0-5) with 16 points, Kaylie Abriani scored 10 points, former Maconaquah standout Lilly Maple scored nine points on perfect shooting (3 of 3 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe) and Anna Kiser had six points on 3-of-3 shooting. Kiser took four steals and Maple had two steals.
The Cougars visit Taylor University on Friday.
