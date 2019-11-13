NW’s Layden adds honor
from coaches group
Northwestern point guard Madison Layden was one of four girls basketball players honored in the first IBCA Subway Players of the Week award for the new season.
Layden had a strong week as the Tigers opened with a pair of dominant wins. The Purdue recruit scored 28 points in a season-opening 70-15 victory at Lafayette Jeff, with six steals, four boards and three assists. She closed the week with 31 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in an 80-28 victory over Twin Lakes.
Also named Players of the Week were North Judson-San Pierre’s Lilliann Frasure, Noblesville’s Ashlynn Shade and Heritage Hills’ Rebekah Gordon.
Taylor-KHS has change; 3 games now tonight
The Taylor-Kokomo girls basketball game tonight at Memorial Gym will start at 7 p.m. There’s no junior varsity game. It’s the season opener for both teams.
Tuesday’s schedule saw some weather-related changes. Three different games — Northfield at Western, Eastbrook at Eastern, and Twin Lakes at Carroll — were postponed and rescheduled for today. The first two have 6 p.m. JV games. Twin Lakes at Carroll is varsity only and starts at 7 p.m.
Cass selling tickets for regional football
WALTON — Lewis Cass’ football team will visit Andrean on Friday for a Class 2A regional game. Andrean is located in Merrillville. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Cass will have advance tickets on sale in the athletic office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The ticket price is $8.
Mac, Peru gridders receive All-TRC honors
The Three Rivers Conference on Monday announced its all-conference football team with several Maconaquah and Peru players making the cut.
The All-TRC offense had two quarterbacks, five running backs, five wide receivers, seven linemen, one kicker and one at-large spot. The defense had six linemen, six linebackers, five backs and an at-large spot.
Maconaquah put running back Carter Little, OL Garrett Spohn, kicker Rich Leary and linebacker Cole Wininger on the team. Peru put running back Daunte Majors, OL Draven Waters, DL Jack Buckley, DB Dakota Scarlett and defensive at-large Sam Makowski on the team.
Mac’s Nolan Kelly and Nate Harding and Peru’s Michael Chandler and Brayden Masters received honorable mention.
Mac finished second in the 10-team league with a 7-1 record. Peru tied for fifth with a 3-5 record.
IUK to face IU East in RSC volley tourney
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference has announced the schedule and matchups for this weekend’s league volleyball tournament and IU Kokomo will meet an in-state rival in the opening round.
IUK, the No. 2 seed from the West Division, faces IU East, the No. 3 seed in the East Division, at 4:00 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.
The IUK-IU East winner advances to a 10 a.m. semifinal on Saturday. The championship is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
• IUK sophomore Lizzie Sokeland was named the RSC’s Attacker of the Week on Tuesday after posting strong matches in a pair of victories last week.
The middle hitter had 28 kills for the week and hit a dominant .429.
