Eastern sweeps Elwood in volley sectional
Eastern’s volleyball team beat Elwood 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15) in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional opener Tuesday.
Jenna Odle floored 14 kills and Jaeleigh Secrease and Audra Flanary combined for another eight kills. Adalyn Downing fueled the offense with 20 assists. Shelby Rice served 20 points, including six aces.
Defensively, Flanary had 17 digs and 13 serve receptions and Katie Hendricks had 15 digs and nine serve receptions.
Eastern (15-16) advances to face Eastbrook in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Bellmont beat Peru 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-13) in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional opener Tuesday.
IU Kokomo volley sweeps league foe
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) in a River States Conference match Tuesday at IUK.
Sidney Gerig led IUK’s attack with 11 kills and Lexi Broyles, Lorelei Porter and Audrey Strawsma floored nine kills apiece. Kaley Lyons distributed 25 assists and Allison Richman backed her with 15 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 17 digs and Ellie Garland had 10 digs and 13 serve receptions.
IUK (18-5, 7-1 RSC) visits IU Southeast on Friday.
Trio of IUK athletes earns league awards
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Oct. 3-9 include IU Kokomo golfers Brandi Jones and Corbin Robison and IUK women’s soccer player Brooklyn Garber.
Jones was chosen as Women’s Golfer of the Week for the third time this fall. This award comes after winning the conference’s Fall Preview. The Maconaquah product shot rounds of 82 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 158.
The league named Robison its Men’s Golfer of the Week after he won the Golden Bear Classic hosted by West Virginia Tech. The Peru product fired rounds of 1-under 71 and 3-over 75 for a 36-hole total of 146.
Garber was chosen as Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The junior defender and former Western athlete anchored the back line in a pair of RSC road wins — 5-1 at Rio Grande and 3-0 at WVU Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.