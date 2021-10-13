Western to face WL for HC championship
Football’s regular season draws to a close Friday night and the highlight game locally is Western playing in the Hoosier Conference championship game.
Western (6-2) visits Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette (8-0) for the title game. The Panthers won the conference’s East Division and the Red Devils won the West Division.
In the other HC crossover games, Class 2A No. 8 Tipton visits Class 2A No. 10 Lafayette Central Catholic to play for third place; Hamilton Heights goes to Rensselaer to play for fifth place; Cass visits Twin Lakes for the seventh-place game; and Northwestern travels to Benton Central for the ninth-place game.
Like Western, Eastern will play for a title Friday. Eastern visits Clinton Prairie needing a win to clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The Comets are seeking a three-peat.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Arsenal Tech at Kokomo
• Western at West Lafayette
• Tipton at Lafayette CC
• Cass at Twin Lakes
• Northwestern at Benton C.
• Eastern at Clinton Prairie
• Taylor at Delphi
• Carroll at Sheridan
• Tri-Central at Clinton Central
• Maconaquah at Rochester
• Peru at Manchester
Western sweeps Peru in volleyball sectional
PERU — Western’s volleyball team breezed past Peru 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20) in the Class 3A Peru Sectional opener Tuesday.
Kylie York served 18 points to lead the Panthers, who will face Northwestern in the opening semifinal Saturday. Also for Western, Kenna Smith floored seven kills, Lacy Rathbun had five kills and 10 digs, Kenzie Broman had three blocks and three kills, Kayleigh Turner dished 12 assists and Linsay Guge had 33 digs.
“I thought we did a great job of focusing on the little things and controlling how we play our game. Proud of the whole team,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Cass volleyball falls to host Rossville
ROSSVILLE — The Lewis Cass volleyball team was looking to build off some late-season success in its rematch with Rossville on Tuesday at the Class 2A Rossville Sectional
The Kings came out strong and took the first set. But the Hornets quickly regrouped and were able to win in a closely played four-set match, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.
The Kings (7-23) dealt with heavy losses to graduation this year but still were able to build and play their best volleyball late in the season. They recorded wins against Kokomo, Western and Twin Lakes over the final week of the regular season.
They took that momentum into the first set against the Hornets (15-15), jumping out to a 22-12 lead and holding on for a 25-21 win. But it was the Hornets that jumped out to leads in each of the next three sets.
Kats’ Guerre, Wallace make All-NCC tennis
Kokomo’s boys tennis team put two players on the All-North Central Conference team with No. 1 singles player Andrew Guerre making the 21-player first team and No. 1 doubles player Caleb Wallace making the 12-player second team.
The Kats finished sixth in the 10-team league.
Gifford scores ace at Country Club
Chad Gifford hit a hole-in-one at the Kokomo Country Club over the weekend. It came on No. 16, which played 180 yards, and he used a 6-iron. It’s his first ace.
John Davidson and Mike Miller witnessed the shot.
