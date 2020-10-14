Eastern, Cass advance in volley sectionals
Eastern and Lewis Cass posted victories Tuesday in volleyball sectionals.
Eastern defeated Mississinewa 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-23) in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional opener. Loralei Evans (20 kills) and Kate Harrison (18 kills) fueled the Comets’ attack. Jenna Odle served 18 points.
“Kate Harrison really stepped up with her swings. She finished with a career-high 18 kills,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said.
Defensively for the Comets, Makenna Titus led the back row with 21 digs and 16 serve receptions. Evans and Harrison had 11 digs apiece and Neely McKnight had two big block kills to help nail down the final set.
Eastern advances to face Oak Hill in Saturday’s semifinal round.
Cass advanced in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional by beating the host Hornets in Tuesday’s opener. Cass beat Rossville 3-1 (25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24)
Kendal Johnson floored 15 kills and two blocks for the Kings (16-13). Taylor Rodabaugh had a double-double of 30 digs and 14 kills. Madi Rodabaugh had 18 digs and 10 kills. Paxtyn Hicks had 38 assists, 18 digs and five aces. Cana Jones added 11 digs.
The Kings advance to face Seeger (13-12) in Saturday’s semifinal round.
IUK volleyball squad remains unbeaten
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team swept visiting Oakland City 3-0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-23) Tuesday night in a River States Conference match.
All 22 IUK players saw action in the match. Tori Wilkinson and Lydia Hubbard paced the offense with nine and eight kills respectively. Sarah Morin dished 17 assists and Lauren Townsend had three service aces. Defensively, Alyvia Smith and Townsend had nine digs apiece and Kelsey Hammond led in blocks with four.
IUK (9-0, 7-0 RSC) hosts Asbury in another league match at 7 p.m. Friday.
IUK men’s basketball is No. 2 pick in RSC
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference’s preseason men’s basketball poll shows IU Kokomo as one of the teams to beat.
IUK was the unanimous choice to win the West Division. IU East was the favorite to win the East Division with seven first-place votes, one more than WVU Tech.
Overall, IU East is the favorite to win the conference with IUK coming in second.
The 10-player preseason all-conference team includes a pair of IUK players — Desean Hampton and Trequan Spivey.
IUK was 27-7 overall and 13-3 in the RSC last season.
